Florida State and Leonard Hamilton are in the process of rounding out their roster and added to it on Wednesday afternoon. After months of rumors of a mysterious European prospect making their way to Tallahassee, he has finally been revealed.
FSU announced the signing of Anastasios Rozakeas, a forward from Greece who stands a little over 6'6". In four games in Eurobasket a few months ago, he averaged 15 PPG while shooting 41.7% from three-point range. He also participated in the U16 FIBA Tournament two years ago, averaging 5.4 PPG.
Rozakeas played power forward in Greece, but given FSU's depth at that position, it seems more likely he'll slide in at small forward for the 'Noles. Just because he's Greek doesn't mean the 'Noles should expect the second coming of Giannis Antetokounmpo though. He gives Coach Hamilton and this team an elite shooter with a lot of confidence in his shot. Here are some highlights from his Eurobasket performance.
Rozakeas has also shown some flashes of being able to handle the ball in the pick-and-roll, something players have to do in FSU's offense. They've added a lot of shooting this offseason which might help make up for the lack of natural shot creation.
Florida State is still thin at the guard position, but as of now, their roster looks something like this:
Point Guard: Chandler Jackson, Daquan Davis (Incoming Freshman)
Shooting Guard: Jamir Watkins, Justin Thomas (UTSA Transfer), A.J. Swinton (Freshman)
Small Forward: Bostyn Holt (South Dakota Transfer), Anastasios Rozakeas (Freshman)
Power Forward: Taylor Bol Bowen, Jerry Deng (Hampton Transfer), Christian Nitu (Freshman)
Center: Malique Ewin (JUCO), Waka Mbatch, Alier Maluk (Freshman)
If Waka Mbatch is on scholarship, which is the expectation with him removing his name from the portal, Rozakeas is the 13th and final player on the roster. On paper, it's a very young and unproven team, but there is a lot of shooting, something that they've struggled with in recent years.
