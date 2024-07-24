🇬🇷 Anastasios Rozakeas - Olympiacos Piraeus - 6'6 - 2006



Such an impressive shooter at 6'6. Shot 42% on 6 attempts/game, off the catch and off movement. Had some instances of ball creation in iso/pnr with good results. Finished at 59% from two pic.twitter.com/2R0QLshMXx