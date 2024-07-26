Star Defensive End Listed as FSU Football's Most Exciting Player to Watch in 2024
Redshirt junior Patrick Payton has had a remarkable career at Florida State since he joined the Seminoles as a 4-star recruit out of Miami, FL, in 2021. He had a breakout season in 2022 after recording 31 tackles, five sacks, six tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, and three pass breakups, earning him the 2022 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Payton followed the next season with an even more impressive 44 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, ten pass breakups, and two forced fumbles last year, helping the 'Noles to an ACC Title, so it is no surprise that he's on a few preseason watchlists noting him as having NFL potential.
247Sports.com recently released a list of every top-25 team's most exciting player this upcoming season, and the 6'5'', 250-pound pass rusher out of Miami Northwestern took the No. 11 spot.
The Seminoles have to replace countless NFL-bound starters on both sides of the ball, but Payton is more than ready to step into the primary pass-rushing role. He racked up seven sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 pass breakups last season.- Carter Bahns, 247Sports.com
The 'Noles lost former FSU star Jared Verse in the first round of last year's draft to the LA Rams and will need a now-veteran lineman to help take the pressure off of a defensive front that also saw defensive tackle Braden Fiske get taken in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Florida State rival and Miami quarterback Cam Ward came in at No. 19 behind Payton. Ward was a sought-after transfer from Washington State, and Bahns said he could be an impact player for a team that needs a 'breakout' year'. Ward threw for 3,736 yards with 25 touchdowns to seven interceptions while also scoring eight on the ground.
Payton will face off against Ward and the Hurricanes when the Seminoles travel to Coral Gables, FL, on October 26 this season
