Former FSU Star Lands Spot On Potential NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year List
NFL rookie and former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman has already become a viral sensation multiple times before even catching a pass for the Buffalo Bills. His media presence isn’t the only thing garnering attention, however. Coleman has been listed as a candidate for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROY) by NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein.
READ MORE: Jameis Winston Takes Page Out of Mike Norvell’s Playbook, Races Cleveland Browns’ Coach
Coming in at no. 10 on the list with +2200 odds (Caesars), Zierlein wrote this of Coleman:
“It’s easy to love Coleman’s energy and personality. I also happen to be a big fan of his competitive spirit once the ball is in the air. There is certainly room for improvement, though. He needs to become a more polished route-runner, which will allow him to create enough window space for Josh Allen to feel comfortable targeting him consistently as a rookie. If he clicks quickly with Allen, there is an opportunity for Coleman to complement tight end Dalton Kincaid in raking in catch and touchdown production.”- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Other wide receivers above Coleman on the list include Chicago's Rome Odunze (USC) at No. 9 (+4000), Los Angeles's Ladd McConkey (UGA) at No. 8 (+3000), Kansas City's Xavier Worthy (Texas) at No. 7 (+1100), New York's Malik Nabers (LSU) at No. 5 (+1400), and Arizona's Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) at No. 2 (+750).
Chicago's Caleb Williams (USC) is the heavy favorite with +150 odds.
During his time in Tallahassee, Keon Coleman appeared in 12 games. He recorded 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Seminoles.
READ MORE: FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Addresses SEC Commissioners Playoff Snub Slight
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Seminoles Begin Preseason With Intensity, Energy
• Georgia Tech Quarterback Haynes King Makes Statement On Opener Against FSU Football
• BREAKING: FSU Basketball Officially Announces Signing of Forward From Greece
• SMU Head Coach Challenges FSU Football’s Mike Norvell Ahead Of September Matchup