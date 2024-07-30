Nole Gameday

Former FSU Star Lands Spot On Potential NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year List

Keon Coleman transferred to Florida State before the 2023 season. He made an immediate impact, leading to a high second-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jul 24, 2024; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
NFL rookie and former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman has already become a viral sensation multiple times before even catching a pass for the Buffalo Bills. His media presence isn’t the only thing garnering attention, however. Coleman has been listed as a candidate for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROY) by NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Coming in at no. 10 on the list with +2200 odds (Caesars), Zierlein wrote this of Coleman:

“It’s easy to love Coleman’s energy and personality. I also happen to be a big fan of his competitive spirit once the ball is in the air. There is certainly room for improvement, though. He needs to become a more polished route-runner, which will allow him to create enough window space for Josh Allen to feel comfortable targeting him consistently as a rookie. If he clicks quickly with Allen, there is an opportunity for Coleman to complement tight end Dalton Kincaid in raking in catch and touchdown production.”

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Other wide receivers above Coleman on the list include Chicago's Rome Odunze (USC) at No. 9 (+4000), Los Angeles's Ladd McConkey (UGA) at No. 8 (+3000), Kansas City's Xavier Worthy (Texas) at No. 7 (+1100), New York's Malik Nabers (LSU) at No. 5 (+1400), and Arizona's Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) at No. 2 (+750).

Chicago's Caleb Williams (USC) is the heavy favorite with +150 odds.

During his time in Tallahassee, Keon Coleman appeared in 12 games. He recorded 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Seminoles.

