Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei Named to Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List Monday, presented annually by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Uiagalelei previously earned a spot on the Maxwell Award Watch List, presented to the nation's outstanding player.
Uiagalelei has started 40 games in his career and earned a 30-10 record while accounting for 9,451 yards of total offense with 8,319 yards and 57 touchdowns passing and 1,132 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. The Inland Empire, California, native transferred to FSU from Oregon State, where he was a 2023 Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist after throwing for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns with 219 rushing yards and six more scores on the ground. His 21 passing touchdowns were sixth in a season for the Beavers, with a career-high five coming in Oregon State’s victory over Cal.
Uiagalelei spent his first three seasons at Clemson, where he ranks top-10 in program history for completions, passing touchdowns, quarterback rushing touchdowns, passing yards and wins as the starting quarterback. He recorded 51 total touchdowns with the Tigers and was 22-6 as Clemson’s starting quarterback.
Florida State has won the Walter Camp Player of the Year twice previously – quarterback Jameis Winston in 2013 and quarterback Charlie Ward in 1993.
The Walter Camp Player of the Year will narrow to 10 semifinalists in early November with three finalists announced on November 26. The winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12.
Florida State, the defending ACC Champions, will open the season August 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET in Dublin, Ireland, for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Georgia Tech on ESPN.
Preseason Watch Lists
Walter Camp Player of the Year – QB DJ Uiagalelei
Lou Groza Award – best placekicker – K Ryan Fitzgerald
Ray Guy Award – best punter – P Alex Mastromanno
Wuerffel Trophy – community service – OL Maurice Smith
Thorpe Award – best defensive back – DB Shyheim Brown
Nagurski Trophy – best defensive player – DL Joshua Farmer
Outland Trophy – best interior lineman – DL Joshua Farmer & OL Darius Washington
Maxwell Award – best player – QB DJ Uiagalelei
