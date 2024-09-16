Florida State Releases 11 'Notes To Know' For Home Game Against Cal
The Florida State Seminoles opened up the week by releasing their game notes for the upcoming contest against Cal. The release included 11 'notes to know' for the ACC matchup in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Former FSU Star Carted Off Following Non-Contact Leg Injury
Check them out below.
- Florida State wraps up its three-game homestand by hosting Cal in the first matchup between the schools in series history. Cal will be the second team from the state of California to visit Tallahassee. Florida State's only previous matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium with a team from California was a 30-10 win over No. 18 USC in 1998.
- FSU is the first ACC game for Cal, and Florida State will also be the first ACC opponent for SMU next week. There have been nine additions to the conference since Florida State joined the ACC for the 1992 season and the Seminoles have been the first ACC game for five of those with four (Miami in 2004, Boston College in 2005, Pitt in 2013, SMU in 2024) played on the road. No other team has been scheduled as the first ACC opponent for a new conference addition more than once.
- Florida State is 23-7 since the start of the 2022 season. The team's 23 total wins and 76.7 winning percentage in that span are the best in the ACC, with the win total ranking 9th nationally and the winning percentage 12th.
- The Seminoles are one of four ACC teams still perfect in red zone scoring opportunities this season. Dating back to last season, Florida State has scored points on 20 of its last 23 red zone drives.
- Ryan Fitzgerald's 59-yard field goal in the season opener against Georgia Tech is tied for the longest field goal in the nation this year and is the longest in a conference game in ACC history. He also made a 52-yard field goal against the Yellow Jackets and made a 54-yard field goal, tied for the 5th-longest in Doak Campbell Stadium history, against Memphis.
- Fitzgerald is the only kicker in the country with multiple makes from at least 54 yards. He is one of three kickers with three 50- yard field goals in 2024 and the sixth kicker in FSU history with at least three 50-yard field goals in a single season.
- Alex Mastromanno has the best punting average in the country with a mark of 49.8 yards per punt. The Seminoles lead the ACC and rank 8th in the nation with a net punting average of 45.4 yards per punt. Last year, Florida State's net punting average of 43.3 yards per punt was 3rd in the country.
- Florida State held Memphis to 65 rushing yards, the Seminoles' 3rd-best single-game rush defense performance under head coach Mike Norvell.
- FSU recorded a season-high 9.0 tackles for loss against Memphis, the Seminoles' most in a game since making 14.0 TFLs in the 2023 ACC Championship Game win vs. No. 14 Louisville. It was the most TFLs allowed by Memphis since December 27, 2022.
- Five Florida State players have made their first collegiate start in 2024. Linebacker Blake Nichelson has started each of the last two games, while defensive back K.J. Kirkland, offensive lineman Jaylen Early and tight ends Brian Courtney and Jackson West made their first career starts vs. Memphis.
- Florida State's offensive line boasts 377 collegiate games played, the most in the country, with 225 starts, the 2nd-highest total nationally. The line includes returning first-team All-ACC offensive tackle Darius Washington, all-conference center Maurice Smith and starting tackle Jeremiah Byers from last year's group that blocked for the ACC's highest-scoring offense for the second straight year. Washington and Byers have both missed games this season due to injury, and eight different offensive linemen have made at least one start through the season's first three games, matching last year's season-long total.
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
READ MORE: Former FSU Star Reasons With Fanbase Amidst Struggles
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Memphis Tigers
• Simulating FSU Football vs. Memphis in EA College Football 25
• ESPN's Paul Finebaum Praises FSU's Mike Norvell Despite 0-2 Start