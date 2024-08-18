Florida State Releases 14 'Notes To Know' For Opener Against Georgia Tech
The Florida State Seminoles opened up the week by releasing their game notes for the upcoming contest against Georgia Tech. The release included 14 'notes to know' for the season-opener in Ireland.
Check them out below.
READ MORE: Robert Griffin III Fired By ESPN Days After Defending Florida State
- Florida State will play the first international game in program history when it faces Georgia Tech in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday.
- The game matches the earliest in program history for the Seminoles. FSU also played on August 24, 2002, in the Eddie Robinson Classic vs. Iowa State at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
- Florida State, the defending ACC champions, topped the 2024 ACC preseason poll voted on by media at ACC Kickoff. FSU's 16 ACC championships and 10 undefeated ACC seasons since joining the league in 1992 are both tops in the conference in that span.
- Florida State is 23-4 over the past two seasons. The team's 23 total wins and 85.2 winning percentage since the start of the 2022 season are the best in the ACC and 4th among all programs in the country.
- The Seminoles, who won 10 games in 2022 and 13 games in 2023, are the only team in the ACC and one of just 12 nationally to reach double-digit wins in 2022 and 2023.
- Florida State has won 12 consecutive conference games, the 3rd-longest active conference win streak in the nation. FSU ranks 5th in the country in active home (9) and road (7) win streaks as well.
- Florida State returns 73 players from last year's ACC championship team, a total that includes nine All-ACC honorees, two All-Americans, two national award semifinalists and the ACC Championship Game MVP.
- FSU returns all 11 on-field coaches from last season, the second time in Mike Norvell's FSU tenure his coaching staff remained intact across multiple seasons. Eight of Norvell's 10 assistant coaches have been with the program since his first season in 2020.
- Florida State added transfer DJ Uiagalelei and two freshmen signal-callers to a quarterback room that includes Brock Glenn, who became the first quarterback to make his first collegiate start in a P5 conference championship game when he led FSU to a victory over No. 14 Louisville.
- Uiagalelei has played in 48 games and boasts a 30-10 record as a starting quarterback. He has passed for 8,319 yards and 57 touchdowns while adding 1,132 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground.
- ACC Championship Game MVP Lawrance Toafili leads a deep running back room that includes All-American transfer Jaylin Lucas and Alabama transfer Roydell Williams. Toafili rushed for a career-high 118 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in last season's ACC Championship Game.
- Florida State's offensive line boasts 345 collegiate games played with 210 starts. The group includes returning first-team All-ACC offensive tackle Darius Washington, all-conference center Maurice Smith and starting tackle Jeremiah Byers from last year's group that blocked for the ACC's highest-scoring offense for the second straight year.
- FSU returns all-conference defensive backs Shyheim Brown and Fentrell Cypress II along with lineup regulars Azareye'h Thomas and Conrad Hussey from last season's defense that led the country in opponent completion percentage (48.3), pass breakups (80), passes defended (90) and passes defended per game (6.43).
- The Seminoles return one of the best special teams duos in the country in 2024 with Ray Guy finalist Alex Mastromanno and Lou Groza Award semifinalist Ryan Fitzgerald. Both players enter their fifth season as FSU specialists.
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Star, Super Bowl Champion Signs With Houston Texans
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Passing Game Ascending With Preseason Winding Down
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Kevin Knowles Leads Competitive Charge From DBs
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Responds But Defense Continues To Compete