Florida State Releases Depth Chart For Seminole Heritage Game Against Charleston Southern
Florida State returns to Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend for its second to last home game of the 2024 campaign. This will be a matchup of two teams trying to snap losing streaks. The Seminoles have lost six straight games while Charleston Southern has been defeated in nine straight contests dating back to its only victory against Furman on September 7.
Following a week off where FSU made three coaching changes, the program made a couple of notable switches to its updated depth chart on Monday morning.
The first change comes at quarterback as true freshman Luke Kromenhoek has been elevated to a co-starter alongside redshirt freshman Brock Glenn. Glenn has started in five straight games since DJ Uiagalelei went down with a season-ending injury. Kromenhoek has appeared in four of those contests and it looks like that will continue. He will exhaust his redshirt if he plays on Saturday.
Continuing with the offense, true freshman Kam Davis is back on the depth chart. The Seminoles still only have one running back position listed. Lawrance Toafili is the starter with Davis, Caziah Holmes, Samuel Singleton, and Micahi Danzy all listed as co-backups.
There are now two tight end spots listed on the depth chart. Kyle Morlock and Landed Thomas are listed as starters with Brian Courtney and Amaree Williams as their backups, respectively. Along the offensive line, redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early and redshirt junior TJ Ferguson are now co-starters.
Florida State made a pair of changes on defense. Omar Graham Jr. and Blake Nichelson are now the primary starters at linebacker. Justin Cryer is no longer on the depth chart while dealing with an injury. Cam Riley has been moved to Nichelson's backup while DeMarco Ward and Shawn Murphy are listed behind Graham Jr.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Brock Glenn, RS Fr. OR Luke Kromenhoek, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Lawrance Toafili, RS Sr.
2. Kam Davis, Fr. OR Caziah Holmes, RS Sr. OR Samuel Singleton, RS Fr. OR Micahi Danzy, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Malik Benson, Sr. OR Jalen Brown, RS Fr. OR Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Hykeem Williams, So.
2. Kentron Poitier, RS Sr OR Elijah Moore, Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Sr.
2. Darion Williamson, RS Sr.
Tight End:
1. Kyle Morlock, RS Sr.
2. Brian Courtney, Jr.
Tight End:
1. Landen Thomas, Fr.
2. Amaree Williams, Fr.
Left Tackle:
1. Darius Washington, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS Fr.
Left Guard:
1. Jacob Rizy, Sr.
2. Keiondre Jones, RS Sr. OR Bryson Estes, RS Jr.
Center:
1. Maurice Smith, RS Sr.
2. Andre' Otto, RS Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Jaylen Early, RS So. OR TJ Ferguson, RS Jr.
Right Tackle:
1. Jeremiah Byers, RS Sr.
2. Robert Scott, RS Sr.
Defensive End:
1. Patrick Payton, RS Jr.
2. Sione Lolohea, RS Sr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Joshua Farmer, RS Jr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS Fr. OR Tomiwa Durojaiye, RS So.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackson, RS Jr.
2. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Grady Kelly, RS Jr.
Defensive End:
1. Marvin Jones Jr., Jr.
2. Byron Turner Jr., RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS So.
2. DeMarco Ward, RS Fr. OR Shawn Murphy, RS So.
Linebacker:
1. Blake Nichelson, So
2. Cam Riley, RS Sr.
Cornerback:
1. Azareye'h Thomas, Jr.
2. Charles Lester III, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Fentrell Cypress, RS Sr.
2. Quindarrius Jones, So.
3. Cai Bates, Fr.
Nickel Cornerback:
1. Kevin Knowles, Sr. or Edwin Joseph, RS Fr.
2. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS Fr.
Buck Safety:
1. KJ Kirkland, RS Fr.
2. Ashlynd Barker, RS So.
Free Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown, RS Jr.
2. Earl Little Jr., RS So. OR Conrad Hussey, So.
Kicker:
1. Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Sr.
2. Jake Weinberg, Fr.
Punter:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Holder:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Jr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr.
2. Micahi Danzy, Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Kam Davis, FR or Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Punt Returner:
1. Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
2. Malik Benson, Sr.
