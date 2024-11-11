FSU Football Plays Role In Historically Bad Weekend For Florida Sports Teams
Well, it’s officially official. Florida sports teams are bad. Putrid at worst. Mediocre at best. Awful, on average. The outlier is the Miami Hurricanes at 9-1 in the hunt for a College Football Playoff (CFP) spot. Regardless, all 11 Florida sports teams suffered defeat this weekend.
As AP NBA writer Tim Reynolds stated, “Only the Dolphins [tonight] can save the state now.”
In both professional and collegiate football (including FCS) in the Sunshine State, only the Florida A&M Rattlers (5-4) join the Hurricanes with a winning record.
How can this be? How can a state be so bad with so much talent throughout its borders? Why are the NFL teams also so poor?
Perhaps our friends at BucsGameday could articulate it better, but injuries at major positions have decimated the Buccaneers and the Dolphins in the last month. The Jaguars are just bad. Additionally, the Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since the Year of Our Lord 2000, making it the longest active playoff win drought in the NFL. Yes, the Bucs did win a Super Bowl in 2020 with Tom Brady, but since slipped back into mediocrity.
From 2006 to 2014, the country witnessed an impressive run from the state of Florida in the collegiate game as the Gators and the Seminoles combined for three national championships (UF – ’06, ’08, FSU – ’13) and two Heisman Trophy winners (UF – Tebow, FSU – Winston). The ’Noles also put together an undefeated season and an undefeated regular season (’13, ’14) during that time.
It's been a hard time to be a State of Florida football fan.
