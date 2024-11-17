Former FSU Quarterback Pledge Announces Commitment To Florida Gators
Florida State lost its sixth commitment since the beginning of September when four-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. backed off his longtime pledge last Thursday. It didn't take long for Jones Jr. to make another announcement with the Early Signing Period right around the corner.
On Sunday evening, Jones Jr. revealed that he was committing to the Florida Gators with a post to social media. The Gators were the public favorite to land the blue-chip signal-caller once he departed from FSU's 2025 class. The struggling season from the Seminoles and his connection with four-star wide receiver Vernell Brown III likely played a part in Jones Jr. switching from garnet and gold to blue and orange.
The Florida native claimed he was shutting down his recruitment over the summer. Following a season-ending injury, Jones Jr. said his commitment to FSU was not in question and he was doing his part to recruit for the program. Clearly, that wasn't the case and this is yet another prospect that has left Mike Norvell and his coaching staff waiting at the altar.
Jones Jr. originally committed to the Seminoles on April 1, 2023. He was a vocal bellcow for the class but most of the prospects he pursued went to other programs, including his high school teammate Jaime Ffrench. The five-star wide receiver chose Texas in August and never really truly considered the Seminoles this year.
In the end, this might not end up as a big loss for Florida State. The Seminoles are perceived as the favorite to land four-star quarterback Carter Smith to replace Jones Jr. Smith decommitted from Michigan last month and is from the Sunshine State. In four years as a starter at Bishop Verot High School, he's thrown 85 touchdowns to 17 interceptions and added another 55 rushing scores. Smith was the Gatorade Florida Player of the Year in 2023. He's guided his team to the playoffs in all four years as a starter, including a semi-final berth in 2022.
Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 44 in the nation.
