Florida State Athletic Department Supporting Mike Norvell Through Changes
Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media following the firings of offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. One of the questions he received concerned Athletic Director Michael Alford's role throughout this tumultuous process.
READ MORE: Florida State Announces Firing Of Three Assistant Coaches
Coach Norvell stated that not only has AD Alford been supportive, but the entire administration, including the board of trustees, has been "remarkable" in their duties.
"Yeah, our administration is remarkable. Everybody has a job to do, and everybody has -- they're tough decisions, but when you work with people that care about people, he's empathetic to all of it, as well, and he knows that it's a hard decision to make, especially after the commitment to a staff. That was a well-earned and well-deserved commitment there with what we had accomplished, and in reality some of the things that we had done here."
"But like I said, he's very supportive of us. He's very supportive of me, of the things that we need to do to continue to push forward, and from AD Alford to the president to the board of trustees, we've got a great group here. I understand my responsibility, and I'll say that, that it's just -- we're going to go get it right. Like I said, we're going to work our butts off to make sure we're honoring the commitment, the investment, to every fan that's out there, to every booster that has invested into our program."
"I don't take any of it for granted. I don't take -- it's heartbreaking to me when the product that we do, the results that we have are not to the standard. This year, like I said, we've not achieved anywhere near what expectation or what we desire it to be."
"We're going to get it right, and I've got the support from the administration. Obviously you can look out behind, and you see the commitment to building facilities, to the renovation of the stadium. All of it matters."
"You look at what we're doing in recruiting, obviously it's going to be a new age with the NIL and the component of the revenue, I guess, distribution there with players. All of that is going to tie in, and I feel very confident in the support that we will get and continue to receive."
"But yes, we've got a great AD and administration that help support in even very difficult decisions."
Norvell remains confident that he can get Florida State back on the right track and he's got the support from the leadership above to make that a possibility. The Seminoles have made their commitment clear and that investment will be further obvious when renovations on Doak Campbell Stadium and construction on the Football Only Facility are completed.
READ MORE: Former FSU Standout Reacts To Being On Wrong End Of Saquon Barkey's Jaw-Dropping Highlight
