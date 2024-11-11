Nole Gameday

Kickoff Time, TV Info Announced For FSU's Seminole Heritage Game Against Charleston-Southern

The Seminoles will be kicking off at an odd time against Charleston-Southern later this November.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell arrives at Notre Dame Stadium for the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell arrives at Notre Dame Stadium for the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Florida State is in the middle of its third and final BYE week of the 2024 season. Though, there won't be much time to rest with the Seminoles making a plethora of changes before their last two games of the year.

Following the week off, FSU will play its second to last contest in Doak Campbell Stadium this season with a non-conference matchup against the Charleston-Southern Buccaneers (FCS). On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during the weekend of Saturday, November 23. According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between the Seminoles and Buccaneers will kick off at 1:30 p.m. EST on ACC Network Extra.

FSU and Charleston-Southern have faced off two times in previous years. The Seminoles defeated the Buccaneers 62-10 in 2011 and 52-8 in 2016 under former head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Both programs are on a downward swing entering the matchup in late November. Florida State and Charleston-Southern each hold 1-9 records. The Seminoles have scored 20+ points just once this season while the Buccaneers have four times, with three of those performances resulting in losses.

Prior to traveling to Florida State, Charleston-Southern will take a road trip to Eastern Illinois this weekend. The Buccaneers are led by sophomore running back Autavius Ison, who has recorded 142 carries for 714 yards and four touchdowns.

Published
