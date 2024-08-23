Florida State's Retooled Defense Presents Challenges To 'Underdog' Georgia Tech
Florida State is playing an early-season neutral-site game for the third year in a row and the matchup has taken the program worldwide for a showdown with Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland. The Seminoles will begin the 2024 campaign with a number of unknowns that they'll be looking to start finding answers for on Saturday, including a retooled defense that could field as many as seven new starters.
The to be determined can be looked at both positively and negatively. On one hand, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's unit doesn't have much experience together between the lines. Then again, the number of moving parts and incoming new pieces means Georgia Tech is playing a little bit of a guessing game leading up to kickoff because the Yellow Jackets don't know exactly who they're preparing for.
"It's hard to prepare for them like personnel wise, who they're going to put on the field, who's starting, who's not, who's going to rotate in and different personnel packages," Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King said on Thursday. "You never really know with that aspect of it but scheme wise, it's the same DC as last year, so that part is not too hard but like I said, the personnel and who they're going to put on the field, it's just up in the air right now. We really don't know and don't know how well they're going to play."
Redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton, redshirt junior defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, redshirt senior cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, and redshirt junior safety Shyheim Brown all locked down starting roles on Florida State's ACC Championship team last year. They're joined by redshirt senior linebacker DJ Lundy, who was third on the Seminoles in tackles, redshirt junior cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, a potential breakout star, and redshirt junior defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, who was forced to sit out last year. Plus, sophomore linebacker Blake Nichelson, sophomore free safety Conrad Hussey, and redshirt senior nickel cornerback Kevin Knowles are all listed as co-starters.
As far as new faces, there are quite a few to take note of with junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. locking down a start spot. Then you have senior linebacker Cam Riley, redshirt sophomore nickel cornerback Earl Little Jr., and redshirt senior free safety Davonte Brown regarded as co-starters. That doesn't even bring to attention the two-deep behind the starting lineup that has changed rapidly compared to last year. It's a fresh group but one filled with undeniable talent and potential.
The Seminoles enter the contest as double-digit favorites no matter what sportsbook you utilize. That hasn't deterred King and the Yellow Jackets, who the quarterback says have embraced an underdog mentality.
"We already feel like we're underdogs but we embrace it," King said. "That's how we prepare, that's how we attack every day, and that's just pretty much who we are."
An interesting storyline going into the weekend is that the contest will mark the third time that former Heisman winner Chris Weinke has coached against the Seminoles, the program where he was a college star from 1997-2000. Weinke was on Alabama's staff in 2017 when the Crimson Tide took down FSU 24-7 and the 'Noles returned the favor during his first year on Georgia Tech's staff with a 41-16 victory in 2022. Since then, Weinke has added co-offensive coordinator duties and an assistant head coach role while continuing to coach quarterbacks in Atlanta.
Weinke's ties to Florida State have earned him a good deal of ribbing from his quarterback. With that being said, the two are excited about the task awaiting them this weekend.
"We definitely gave him a little grief but I've watched highlights," King said. "He hadn't sat down and showed me like, 'this is what I used to do back in the day' but I've definitely seen his highlights, watched him a little bit. He's a great football player."
Florida State and Georgia Tech are scheduled to kick off at noon EST on Saturday, August 24. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
