Florida State Rules Out Starting Offensive Tackle For Third Game In A Row
Injuries have begun to somewhat pile up for the Florida State Seminoles ahead of Week 4 of the 2024 season. The team had multiple starters sidelined in an upset loss to Memphis and will continue to miss at least one veteran presence on offense when FSU kicks off against Cal on Saturday night.
According to a Florida State spokesperson, redshirt senior offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers has been ruled out for the third straight game. Byers was unable to play against Boston College or Memphis while dealing with a lower-body injury. It does seem like he's making progress in the right direction compared to the last few weeks.
Byers was spotted with a massive brace on his leg and using two crutches to get around nearly three weeks ago. By last weekend, he had recovered enough to shed the crutches and was moving around on the sideline pretty well.
Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles vs. California Golden Bears
Outside of Byers, it's unclear if the Seminoles will be missing any other players against Cal. We're expecting to receive another update later today.
ESPN and College GameDay's Pete Thamel reported earlier this morning that redshirt senior offensive tackle Darius Washington, redshirt junior safety Shyheim Brown, and redshirt freshman wide receiver Jalen Brown will return against the Golden Bears. Senior linebacker Cam Riley is expected to be a game-time decision.
That's good news for Florida State as Washington and Brown are two of the top players on the team. Brown was out last week due to an undisclosed issue while Washington went down with an injury in pregame warmups. Brown and Riley both exited the loss to Memphis early after suffering injuries in the first half.
With Byers still out, redshirt senior offensive tackle Robert Scott will likely start in his absence. Scott has entered the lineup in each of the last two weeks, earning starts at both tackle positions. Redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early, redshirt freshman Andre' Otto, and senior Jacob Rizy are some other names to watch who could potentially play on Saturday.
If Riley is unable to go, the Seminoles will lean on redshirt senior DJ Lundy, sophomore Blake Nichelson, and sophomore Justin Cryer. It remains to be seen if redshirt sophomore Omar Graham Jr. and redshirt sophomore Shawn Murphy will suit up. If not, redshirt freshman DeMarco Ward could enter the rotation for the second straight game.
Florida State and Cal are scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, September 21. The contest will be nationally televised on ESPN2.
