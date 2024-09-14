Florida State Rules Out Two Starters For Game Against Memphis
The Florida State Seminoles are kicking off their slate of non-conference games on Saturday afternoon with the program coming off a BYE week. The Seminoles will have to bring a consistent effort on both sides of the ball to prevent a loss to Memphis and the program's first 0-3 start since 2021.
According to a Florida State spokesperson, at least four players won't be available when the contest against the Tigers kicks off. The biggest loss is the absence of two starters in the lineup as starting buck safety Shyheim Brown and starting right tackle Jeremiah Byers will sit out. This will be the second straight game Byers has missed with an injury. Outside of Brown and Byers, redshirt sophomore Omar Graham Jr. and redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy have both been ruled OUT due to undisclosed ailments.
Brown is a key piece on Florida State's defense as he's one of the only vocal members of the unit and a seasoned standout in the back end. He's appeared or started in 29 straight games but it seems that streak will end on Saturday. Brown wasn't mentioned by head coach Mike Norvell when he discussed injuries earlier in the week. Redshirt freshman KJ Kirkland is listed as Brown's primary backup on the depth chart but it's unclear if redshirt senior Davonte Brown will start next to sophomore Conrad Hussey. Maybe senior Omarion Cooper finds his way into the rotation today.
Byers missed FSU's loss to Boston College on Labor Day. Earlier this week, head coach Mike Norvell revealed that he didn't expect the veteran to be out long-term. In his place, redshirt senior Robert Scott will likely start for the second time this season. He played the majority of the game against the Eagles but ended up being replaced by redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early late in the contest. Senior Jacob Rizy and redshirt freshman Andre' Andre Otto are other potential options at the position.
Graham Jr. started opposite of redshirt senior DJ Lundy in the season-opener and didn't record any statistics in the defeat despite playing the second-most snaps among the linebacker unit. With the redshirt sophomore out once again, Lundy, senior Cam Riley, sophomore Blake Nichelson, and sophomore Justin Cryer will likely hold down the rotation.
Murphy has yet to appear in a game this season while working his way back from an injury that kept him out for most of the preseason. It's unclear when he'll be healthy enough to suit up based on Norvell's previous comments.
The good news is that this essentially confirms that sophomore wide receiver Hykeem Williams will make his season debut against Memphis. Williams stood out in practice this week and the former five-star prospect possesses plenty of talent. It'll be interesting to see what kind of impact he can have during his first action of the year
The Seminoles have mainly relied on senior Malik Benson, redshirt senior Ja'Khi Douglas, redshirt freshman Jalen Brown, redshirt senior Kentron Poitier, and redshirt senior Darion Williamson at wide receiver through the first two games.
Florida State and Memphis are scheduled to kick off at 12:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, September 14. The contest will be nationally televised on ESPN.
