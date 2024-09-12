Three Players to Watch in FSU's Face-Off Against Mike Norvell's Former Team
The critics are coming down hard on Mike Norvell and the Seminoles. Once pre-season favorites to repeat as ACC Champions and make a triumphant return, the ‘Noles now find themselves in the third week of college football without a victory to their name and no closer to achieving their lofty goals. Back-to-back conference losses have set Florida State behind, but a much-needed bye week provided them with a momentary respite wherein they could reset their focus and address the issues exploited by both the Eagles and the Yellow Jackets in previous weeks. This break is short-lived, however, because the ‘Noles return to the confines of Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday to face off against an opponent familiar to their head ball coach, and the pressure is only mounting.
Norvell’s former team is strolling into Tallahassee on a 4-game win streak that dates back to last season. Under the tutelage of head coach Ryan Silverfield, this seasoned Memphis Tigers roster has found their groove in recent weeks and their confidence is unshaken by the prospect of playing the Seminoles on the road. Memphis is a program that prides itself in its ability to seize opportunities and exploit weaknesses. In previous years, the Seminoles would have been forecasted to win this game with relative ease, but recent struggles have only bolstered the Tigers’ standing as a dangerous and unpredictable foe in this upcoming contest. For Florida State, this game is more than just a chance to halt their losing streak; it's a critical point of inflection for the trajectory of the program. A strong performance could restore their standing and put them back on the right foot. Conversely, failing to rise to the occasion could cast a long shadow over the remainder of the 2024 season, intensifying the scrutiny and pressure on the program. The war chant will be ringing, the stadium will be full, and the Seminoles will be under the microscope. There is only one thing left to do. In the words of Mike Norvell, “Play on.”
Let’s take a look at three Seminoles that will be under the watchful eye of the entire fanbase come Saturday, many of whom will need to deliver sufficient levels of production to finally push the Seminoles into the win column.
1. Hykeem Williams, Wide Receiver
Fans and coaches alike have been eagerly anticipating the return of their former five-star wide receiver and phenom, Hykeem Williams. The 6’2”, 215-pound receiver out of Fort Lauderdale committed to the Seminoles after an illustrious high school career that positioned him as the 3rd-ranked wide receiver in his class. Tallahassee was abuzz with excitement over his arrival, and fans did not have to wait long to see his freakish athleticism in action. As a true freshman, Williams made eight appearances for the ‘Noles, recording 5 receptions for 80 yards and his first collegiate TD, which came on an electrifying 44-yard pitch and catch against the Syracuse Orange. The foundations for a promising collegiate career had been established, and Williams entered the offseason with an opportunity to become a breakout star.
The departures of marquee receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman left a significant hole on the Florida State offense entering 2024. Norvell and his staff were quick to address the need for receivers through both the portal and on the recruiting trail, but the ‘Noles were just as eager to develop the talent in-house. Over the course of the offseason, sophomore Hykeem Williams became a clear frontrunner for a starting role. He made exceptional strides in the weight room, improved his physical stature, flashed his blocking capabilities in the Spring Showcase, and showcased impressive consistencies in the weeks leading up to the start of his 2024 campaign. Williams was poised to play an integral role in the Seminole offense ahead of their season-opener, but an injury late in camp left him sidelined against Georgia Tech and Boston College (and we all know how that went).
Williams’ return to the lineup is certainly a promising sign for the Florida State offense. His physicality is a much needed addition in trying to open up the run game and his vertical threat capabilities should give QB D.J. Uiagalelei an extra option in trying to create explosive plays through the air. While his inclusion does provide an opportunity to kickstart the offense in ways we haven’t yet seen this season, do not expect Williams to serve as Florida State’s savior, however. TLDR: He is not the singular missing link for this offense. Nonetheless, you’ll want to watch Williams closely on Saturday. It stands a good chance that the ‘Noles will place an increased emphasis on getting him involved in some capacity, and you know what they say, “Necessity breeds opportunity.”
2. DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterback
All eyes were on Florida State’s newest quarterback DJ Uiagalelei from the moment he stepped on campus. Despite his inconsistencies and troubles at previous stops, Mike Norvell and the Seminoles were hopeful and confident that Uiagalelei could be the veteran presence the Seminoles desperately needed at the quarterback position in 2024. As I wrote in our first Three Players to Watch article of the season, “He just needs to operate the offense with consistency and poise, play to his strengths (i.e. the deep pass), and avoid careless mistakes or turnovers…If you want some semblance of how the offense is going to operate in 2024, you’ll want to keep an eye on Florida State’s new field general.” Through two games, however, Uiagalelei’s command of the offense has been — how do I put this politely — subpar, and his performances are certainly indicative of the offense’s woes, thus far. Now, all eyes are on him once again, and you can’t help but think that it’s for all of the wrong reasons.
Let’s get one thing straight: Uiagalelei does not wear the blame for the offensive struggles alone. The Seminoles have a great many issues to address from the rushing game to the trenches and so on and so forth. However, his substandard play has contributed to those struggles immensely. Uiagalalei has had no problem tallying a total of 476 yards through the air on the season, but the passing yards alone do not tell the full story. In his last game against Boston College, the veteran quarterback achieved a completion rate of exactly 50%, threw for an average of 6.5 yards per attempt, connected for 1 TD, missed on one notable TD pass, gifted one interception, and took 3 sacks on the night. The grand total of his performance amounted to an astonishingly low QBR of 31.0. Without the ability to produce any sort of consistent production on the ground, the offense lives and dies by its quarterback, and right now, the offense is on life support with Uiagalelei at the helm.
Tensions are rising in Tallahassee. As evidence by the scattered “boo’s” and audible groans heard in Doak on Labor Day, the fanbase has already seen enough of Uiagalelei for its liking. Two disappointing losses have left the Florida State faithful wanting for more, specifically from the younger quarterbacks, Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek. Despite calls for change, Mike Norvell has stood his ground and has expressed his confidence in Uiagalelei, listing him as the clear-cut starting quarterback ahead of Saturday’s contest against Memphis. The 6’4”, 252-pound college football journeymen has been given the keys to the offense once again, and the pressure to lead this team to a victory is nearing an all-time high. Indeed, all eyes will be fixated on FSU’s QB1 come Saturday afternoon, but even the slightest signs of struggle could quickly turn the atmosphere into a contentious one.
3. Joshua Farmer, Defensive Tackle
The Florida State defense got absolutely gashed in the run game during their last time out. Boston College and their running back pair of Treshaun Ward and Key Robichaux were able to accumulate over 260 yards on the ground, and once again, the highly-touted (and — reportedly — highly compensated) defensive line for the Seminoles struggled to produce tackles for a loss. DT Daniel Lyons was one of the few birght spots on the day with a stat-line that boasted 4 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1.5 TFLs. While the performance from Lyons is a welcomed surprise and a much need boost in production, the ‘Noles are still waiting for their dominant and experienced defensive lineman to deliver at the level many expected prior to the start of the season. Throughout the last two Three Players to Watch, we already pointed to DE Marvin Jones Jr. and DE Patrick Payton. This week, the attention shifts to another veteran in the Mike Norvell system: Joshua Farmer.
Farmer is currently in his fourth season with Florida State. He has accumulated a wealth of experience under defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, having appeared in four games in 2021, 13 games in 2022, and having started in 13 games for the ‘Noles last year. He’s a former freshman honorable mention All-American, Devaughn Darling Defensive Freshman of the Year, second-team All-ACC, and FSU Defense Most Improved Player with a career stat-line that boasts 53 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, 7 sacks and 1 forced fumble. Year over year, Farmer has progressed in his development, which has led him to a starting job on a defensive line that has featured the likes of Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Jermaine Johnson in recent years. However, Farmer (among others) has been noticeably quiet as the Florida State defense has yielded an average of 226.5 rushing yards per game. Luckily for the Seminoles, Memphis ranks 90th in the FBS in rushing yards per game (135.0), which presents Farmer and the line with a prime opportunity to regain their footing and recapture the confidence many had in the group during the offseason.
As the Seminoles aim for redemption and a crucial victory against the Memphis Tigers, the spotlight will be squarely on Hykeem Williams, DJ Uiagalelei, and Joshua Farmer. Their performances could significantly impact Florida State's fortunes as they emerge from a much-needed bye week—a period described by DB Kevin Knowles II as a chance to "get our mojo back." With the Seminoles still in search of their first win of the 2024 season, this matchup represents a pivotal moment to turn their season around. Facing Norvell’s former program, Florida State has an opportunity to not only showcase their improvements but also gain momentum as they work to reclaim their competitive fire.
