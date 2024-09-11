FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Squashes Marching Chiefs Drama: 'Play On'
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media on Wednesday, answering questions regarding the day’s practice as the Memphis Tigers come to town on Saturday. The final question asked came from Warchant’s Ira Schoffel surrounding the news covered by NoleGameday – In 2023 the FSU football team requested that the Marching Chiefs stop performing the War Chant on third downs in favor of a dubstep anthem.
READ MORE: Florida State Running Back To Miss Remainder Of 2024 Season
Once our report was published, the Marching Chiefs released a statement confirming our findings.
Coach Norvell came out in support of the Chiefs, saying he wants to “hear them every second of every moment” during FSU contests.
“I know that was something that came about last week. And to be honest with you, totally transparent, I had no clue about that in the moment. I guess, last year, Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune just asked for a small sequence of some music or whatever it was that would lead into the Marching Chiefs playing. And you know, I want to hear them every second of every moment of the game,” said Norvell.
He continued by mentioning that steps have been taken to address fans’ concerns surrounding the Chief’s involvement during game days.
“I think they’re remarkable and what makes Florida State special. And so, there’s been some meetings making sure that our coordinated approach of trying to create the best atmosphere that we possibly can,” Norvell said. “I don’t want there to ever be a situation where there’s anything that’s – I think we’ve honored tradition, we’ve honored the people that make this university special, and we’re going to continue to do that.”
Finally, the FSU head coach spoke on the notion that winning games will naturally quiet some of the concerns both on and off the field from fans.
“But also realize that I was told it was every game last year too, and never heard about it last year because we didn’t lose any games at home last year. So we’re definitely going to make sure we work to get that part right. But absolutely, you want to make sure that the Marching Chiefs are a strong presence in everything that we’re doing throughout the course of the game so, play on.”
Florida State fans who feel strongly about this issue will be delighted to hear a change is likely.
The Seminoles will take on the Memphis Tigers on Saturday at noon, attempting to avoid starting 0-3 for the first time since 2021.
READ MORE: Florida State Football Still In Top-35 In ESPN SP+ Rankings After Dreadful Start
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• One Fan Arrested, Three Ejected in Heartbreaking FSU Football Loss to Boston College
• ESPN Analyst Predicts Disastrous Season for FSU Football Following 0-2 Start
• Three Thoughts On Florida State's Demeaning Loss To Boston College
• Florida State Drops Out Of AP Top 25 Poll After Winless Start