Per a report by TAPinto Boca Raton's Missy Diaz, Florida Atlantic University is suing four former football players over alleged violations tied to NIL agreements, including one player who is now on Florida State’s roster.

The lawsuit continues to draw attention to an evolving landscape of NIL enforcement in college athletics, where questions about contracts, transfers, and compensation surface across the country.

Florida State Running Back Named in FAU NIL Lawsuit

The Florida State Seminoles football team practice for the upcoming season Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running back Gemari Sands landed in Tallahassee, Florida, in January as a three-star transfer out of FAU. According to the lawsuit, FAU outlined the timeline and compensation violations tied to Sands’ NIL agreement prior to his transfer to Florida State earlier this offseason.

"Running back Gemari Sands, who now plays for Florida State, signed his NIL agreement with FAU on July 1, 2025, and gave FAU notice of his transfer on Jan. 9, 2026. Between July 2025 and December 2025, Sands was paid $1,000 per month."

The report later noted that FAU had amended Sands’ NIL agreement, increasing his compensation before his eventual departure from the program. The situation reflects a growing trend across college athletics, in which universities are increasingly seeking to recover NIL-related payments from players who transfer to other schools.

"The university amended his NIL agreement on Dec. 31, increasing his licensing fee to $18,000, paid in $1,500 monthly installments beginning Jan. 22. Universities are increasingly suing student-athletes who enter the transfer portal to recoup money. The liquidated damages clause in NIL contracts often requires student-athletes to repay unearned money."

FAU claims that the NIL contracts included a “liquidated damages” clause tied to transfer-related breaches. If a player enters the transfer portal before fulfilling the agreement, the player would owe a portion of the remaining money under the contract.

The lawsuit also names former wide receiver Asaad Waseem (Purdue), linebacker Tyler Stolsky (West Virginia), and defensive back Zion Paret (Connecticut), all of whom allegedly violated NIL agreements tied to their departures from the program.

Sands Emerged as One of FAU's Top Offensive Weapons Before Transfer

Germari Sands - Instagram.com

FSU added Sands during an offseason focused on rebuilding depth at the running back position. While the legal situation surrounding his previous NIL agreement may continue developing off the field, Sands will have an opportunity to compete for a role in 2026.

Sands appeared in 12 games with three starts during the 2025 season. He led FAU in rushing with 465 yards on 105 carries while adding 40 receptions for 217 receiving yards. His best performance came in a 38-28 loss to FIU on Sept. 13, when he rushed for a season-high 105 yards on 14 attempts.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.