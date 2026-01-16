FSU football adds second running back to #Tribe26 transfer class

Florida State's running back room wasn't lacking talent in 2025. Maybe the room was too deep, as the rotation proved to be confusing at times, with as many as five to six ballcarriers working in the rotation from week-to-week.

That's ignited a few significant changes in the room, with Kam Martin coming in to replace David Johnson, who left for a new job at Arkansas. The Seminoles also saw Gavin Sawchuk and Kam Davis elect to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

With only three returning running backs on the roster - Ousmane Kromah, Samuel Singleton Jr., and Zay Parks - it was apparent that Florida State needed to add depth to the unit. Even with the addition of former Texas running back Tre Wisner, the Seminoles still had a demand for bodies in the event of injury.

On the final day that players can officially enter the portal, FSU has secured another playmaker in the backfield.

FAU RB Gemari Sands Transferring To FSU

Running back Gemari Sands (23) during the Spring Game at FAU Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Boca Raton, FL. | Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Friday morning, Florida Atlantic redshirt sophomore running back transfer Gemari Sands announced his intentions to transfer to Florida State. Sand was in Tallahassee for a visit over the last few days.

Sands appeared in 12 games and made three starts last season. He led the Owls in rushing, accumulating 105 carries for 465 yards while catching 40 passes for 217 yards. Sands totaled a season-high 105 yards on 14 attempts in a 38-28 loss to FIU on September 13.

According to PFF, Sands graded out as Florida Atlantic's top player on offense at 76.8 overall. He averaged 2.82 yards after contact and dropped just 4.8% of his passes.

Florida State has signed FAU running back transfer Gemari Sands, @CNee247, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Accumulated 682 scrimmage yards as a sophomore at FAU this season. pic.twitter.com/8Z6YTbLSZF — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 16, 2026

Sands joined Florida Atlantic as a three-star recruit in the 2023 class, spending his prep career at St. Thomas Aquinas. He redshirted as a true freshman and contributed as a backup in 2024.

During his three seasons with the Owls, Sands appeared in 24 games. He rushed 136 times for 582 yards and two touchdowns. Sands added 43 receptions for 277 yards.

The 6-foot-0, 195-pound running back will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Sands is ranked as the No. 85 running back in the transfer portal.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

LS Clay Bowers, Senior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

DB Karson Hobbs, Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/10)

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DB Ma'Khi Jones, True Freshman (Announced 1/13)

LB Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/15)

LB Chris Jones, Sophomore (Announced 1/15)

RB Gemari Sands, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/16)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

WR Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

WR Jayvan Boggs, True Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DL Kevin Wynn, True Freshman (Announced 1/14)

DL Mandrell Desir, True Freshman (Announced 1/15)

DL Darryll Desir, True Freshman (Announced 1/15)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

DL Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

K Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

