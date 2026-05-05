Florida State Seminoles Football Legend Recovering After Fall at Home

Florida State legend Mickey Andrews is a name that's synonymous with garnet and gold. Since retiring from his defensive coordinator role in 2009, Andrews has remained a familiar face around the program.

Andrews even served as a special assistant to former head coach Willie Taggart in 2018. These days, he can still be spotted on the sidelines of Florida State's practices, even stepping in to speak to the team at certain times to instill the Seminole standard.

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Unfortunately, the 83-year-old is on the mend after a recent fall at his home.

Former FSU DC Mickey Andrews Recovering After Fall

Florida State special assistant coach Mickey Andrews walks the sidelines during the Wake Forest game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Cc2v5969 | Brian Miller/Democrat

According to The Osceola's Jerry Kutz, Andrews broke his femur and suffered an elbow injury while shielding his grandchild from a fall. Andrews is taking positive steps in his recovery at a local rehabilitation center. He's doing physical therapy twice a day with the goal of being released as soon as possible.

Knowing Andrews, it probably won't be long until he's back to himself. He's one of the toughest people you'll ever meet. That would be a welcome sight for Florida State fans.

Andrews worked under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden from 1984-2009. He was Bowden's defensive coordinator for the final 26 years of his tenure at Florida State.

During his time with the Seminoles, Andrews coached 51 All-Americans and 13 NCAA Consensus All-Americans, along with two Jim Thorpe Award winners, two Butkus Award winners, and two Lombardi Award winners. He developed 74 NFL draft picks, including 19 first-rounders.

Andrews built some of the top defenses in the country during Florida State's unprecedented run from 1987-2000. During those 14 seasons, the Seminoles won two national championships (1993, 1999) and finished in the AP top-5 every year.

The fiery coach was the first-ever winner of the Frank Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant in 1996. He was named the nation's top assistant coach in 2000 by the All-American Football Foundation and in 1991 by Athlon Magazine. The American Football Coaches' Magazine regarded Andrews as the national defensive coordinator of the year in 1998.

*Information in article sourced through Seminoles.com

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee

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