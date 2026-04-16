Florida State Seminoles Football RB Transfers to FBS Program

Florida State had nearly 40 players depart in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. The roster went through a plethora of changes as the Seminoles tried to figure out a way to respond to another losing season.

There aren't many position groups that were overhauled more than the running backs. Florida State only has two returning faces in the room; redshirt junior Samuel Singleton Jr. and sophomore Ousmane Kromah. The Seminoles saw six members of the unit move on with two graduating and four transferring to other schools.

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The list of outgoing faces included redshirt freshman running back Jeremiah Johnson. The younger brother of former Florida State star Jermaine Johnson II elected to explore his options following two seasons with the Seminoles.

Months after entering the portal, Johnson has found a new home.

Former FSU RB Sticking In Sunshine State To Play For USF

Jeremiah Johnson/I

On Wednesday, Johnson announced his commitment to USF. He will be staying in the state of Florida to suit up for the Bulls.

Johnson joins USF with three seasons of eligibility remaining. The program hired Brian Hartline from Ohio State as its next head coach.

Last season, Johnson made two appearances at Florida State. He totaled ten rushes for 54 yards, including a career-high 16-yard carry in the Seminoles' win over Kent State.

Johnson joined FSU as a preferred walk-on out of Gadsden County High School in 2024. He worked with the scout team while redshirting in his first year with the program.

The 5-foot-11, 214-pound running back wasn't projected to play a major role for the Seminoles next season. Florida State will rely on Kromah and Singleton Jr., along with Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner and four-star true freshman Amari Thomas. The coaching staff also brought in FAU transfer Gemari Sands.

Johnson enters a USF running back room that includes redshirt senior D.J. Crowther, redshirt junior Jason Collins Jr., redshirt sophomore Alvon Isaac, sophomore Tray Kinkle, redshirt freshman Chase Garnett, redshirt freshman Connor Mathews, and true freshman Jayson Franklin.

Former Florida State quarterback Luke Kromenhoek transferred to USF in January.

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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