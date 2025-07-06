Florida State Seminoles football staff reacts to landing 5-star
The Florida State Seminoles have secured one of their top prospects in #Tribe26 in five-star Booker High School corner Chauncey Kennon.
Playing on both sides of the ball as a junior, Kennon recorded 33 total tackles, including one for a loss, along with a forced fumble, 16 pass breakups, and an interception returned for a touchdown. On offense, Kennon hauled in 10 passes for 316 yards and six additional touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is ranked as the No. 27 overall prospect in the 2026 class, the No. 2 cornerback nationally, and the No. 4 player in the state of Florida, per 247Sports.
Kennon’s addition pushes the Seminoles just outside the top 10 for the next cycle, now ranked at No. 11 as Florida State continues its summer push toward building for the future.
The news traveled fast for Florida State die-hards, prompting reactions across social media. Kennon most recently took official visits to Florida State, Miami, Florida, and Georgia.
FSU currently holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class.
FSU Defensive Coordinator Tony White
FSU Defensive Line Coach Terrance Knighton
FSU Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Greg Moss
Former FSU Fullback James Coleman
Former FSU Running Back Devin Carter
FSU Class of 2027 Tight End Commit Connor Winn
Class of 2027 defensive back commit Mekhi Williams
FSU Director of Recruiting Operations Molly Jacoby
Other Reactions
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
