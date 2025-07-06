Nole Gameday

Florida State Seminoles football staff reacts to landing 5-star

Reactions flood in as FSU moves from No. 13 to No. 11 in 2026 class following Kennon pledge.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures towards the crowd after the game against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles have secured one of their top prospects in #Tribe26 in five-star Booker High School corner Chauncey Kennon.

Playing on both sides of the ball as a junior, Kennon recorded 33 total tackles, including one for a loss, along with a forced fumble, 16 pass breakups, and an interception returned for a touchdown. On offense, Kennon hauled in 10 passes for 316 yards and six additional touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is ranked as the No. 27 overall prospect in the 2026 class, the No. 2 cornerback nationally, and the No. 4 player in the state of Florida, per 247Sports.

Kennon’s addition pushes the Seminoles just outside the top 10 for the next cycle, now ranked at No. 11 as Florida State continues its summer push toward building for the future.

The news traveled fast for Florida State die-hards, prompting reactions across social media. Kennon most recently took official visits to Florida State, Miami, Florida, and Georgia.

FSU currently holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class.

FSU Defensive Coordinator Tony White

FSU Defensive Line Coach Terrance Knighton

FSU Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Greg Moss

Former FSU Fullback James Coleman

Former FSU Running Back Devin Carter

FSU Class of 2027 Tight End Commit Connor Winn

Class of 2027 defensive back commit Mekhi Williams

FSU Director of Recruiting Operations Molly Jacoby

Other Reactions

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

