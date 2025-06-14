Keon Coleman says his rookie year was “trash” in brutally honest review
"God was showing off when he made him."
Those are inspiring words from an opposing coach after a 41-3 loss to Florida State but it is a quote from former Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers on future NFL standout and former Seminole, Keon Coleman.
Known for his on-screen athleticism and off-the-field playful charisma, Coleman will be entering his second season with the Buffalo Bills after being selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, No. 33 overall.
Coleman is expected to be a significant contributor to a Bills offense that was top-10 in multiple categories, including total yards (6,105), rushing yards per game (131.2), and produced the 2024 NFL MVP in quarterback Josh Allen.
Although finishing the season with 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns despite battling injury, no one is harder on themself than the Opelousas, Louisiana native about last year's performance.
READ MORE: Top FSU football target commits to rival Florida Gators
"You wanna know what I see? That sh** was trash. You gotta be better, simple as that," Coleman said about his rookie performance via the Buffalo Bills website. "You gotta be more efficient here. You gotta get out of this break. You got to stack your DB. You got to give Josh (Allen) more room to throw the ball. You gotta catch that. You gotta make that block. You got to get that extra effort on the touchdown block so if Jimbo (James Cook) breaks it, he goes up the sideline. Just different things like that. Calling out everything that you're doing wrong to make it right."
Still, as frustrating as it can be, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout doesn't need any extra motivation; one look at his collegiate film during his last year at FSU will show you that.
Coleman went on to say that he and his brother watched game film together and critiqued his performance last season, but the motivation for success is instilled in him with his love for the game.
"I don't really get frustrated. I don't really need motivation; I get self-motivated. I come here every day to work. This is a job, but to me it's more it's a hobby and a profession. So it's something I love to do, and I don't need anybody to hit me on the back to make me go even harder. I'm coming with it from the jump."
While Coleman's outlook on his performance in 2024 was "calling a spade a spade," his focus is on the bigger picture and learning the game at the next level. As one of the youngest wide receivers in the room, he's leaned on some of the older veteran players to help craft his game.
"You get to the league, it's called a system. Sometimes you're really not even playing the cornerback, you're playing the defensive coordinator, so understanding his tendencies, you'll understand how the corner is gonna play, so it's a bigger game than just you versus that guy. He's not gonna line up press man 99 snaps a game. You don't do that... You gotta know the different coverages that the DC likes to get to."
Coleman knows the flashes are there. Now, it’s more about consistency, understanding the system, and turning those flashes into the fire he brought to the college game. If his mindset is any indication, the second-year leap could be a big one.
READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok