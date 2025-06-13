Doak Campbell renovations progress as FSU AD Michael Alford gives latest update
There will be a lot of new beginnings for the Florida State Seminoles heading into 2025. New coaches, a new quarterback, a new recruiting haul, and a clean slate for a team looking to bounce back after a forgettable 2024 run.
Alongside the roster and staff overhaul, the 'Noles will be premiering a newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium. The estimated $265 million project is well under budget, and a look at the progress they've made since athletic director Michael Alford invited the media on a tour of the renovations in March, the construction crew is well on its way to completing the project before Florida State's season opener against Alabama on August 30.
READ MORE: The stories behind three of FSU’s most iconic Sod Cemetery games
Alford shared his latest timeline during a recent Board of Trustees presentation on Thursday, noting that the project has been running seamlessly and that they expect to receive a certificate of occupancy on July 29, which will then start another time crunch ahead of the season opener more or less than a month away.
July 21 will be another key date as the new $20 million video board and ribbon boards are expected to be installed.
Meanwhile, the Seminoles are also making significant progress on their new football-only facility, which remains on track for its completion date of September 5. June 23 will mark the installation of players' lockers, the meeting rooms will be furnished by August 15, and the resistance pool is expected to be operational by August 29.
Meanwhile, the players are not expected to move into the football-only facility until early in the season following a BYE week in September.
READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok