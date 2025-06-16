Florida State QB target issues statement ahead of official visit
Florida State's hunt for a quarterback is essentially down to one.
The Seminoles tried to expand the board following Brady Smigiel's decommitment earlier this year. However, things haven't unfolded in their favor with Bowe Bentley eliminating FSU in favor of other options while Keisean Henderson and Landon Duckworth both cancelled their visits to campus.
READ MORE: Top national defender now trending to FSU football
That makes Florida State's pursuit of four-star quarterback and Oklahoma commitment, Jaden O'Neal, absolutely essential for #Tribe26.
O'Neal arrived in Tallahassee for his official visit on Sunday, sending a message ahead of the trip.
"Noles Nation I'm on the way!!! Tallahassee here I come," O'Neal wrote on social media.
Florida State was involved with O'Neal last year prior to landing Smigiel. He ultimately committed to Oklahoma in June of 2024 but he's remained relatively open over the last few months. The Sooners have continued to pursue other quarterbacks and if they land Bentley over LSU, it could pave the way for O'Neal's departure from the class.
O'Neal was already on campus back in April where he got to spend time with head coach Mike Norvell, quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. He previously took an official visit to Arizona State from May 30 to June 1.
The California native moved to Oklahoma earlier this offseason. Florida State will need to do whatever it takes to land O'Neal and secure a quarterback to lead the class.
The Seminoles, Sun Devils, and Sooners are the three contenders in the picture at this stage.
During his junior year at Narbonne High School, O'Neal completed 88/124 passes for 1,798 yards with 16 touchdowns to one interception. He also rushed 21 times for 122 yards and four more scores. O'Neal is more of a traditional pocket passer so there is some skepticism about how he will fit into Malzahn's system but Florida State seems to believe it'll work.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 205 overall prospect, the No. 14 QB, and the No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok