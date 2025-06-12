Florida State lands four-star wideout Brandon Bennett over Gators and Bulldogs
Florida State's 2026 recruiting class is continuing to grow in the early stages of June. The Seminoles are filling out #Tribe26 while trying to climb back into the national picture.
Now, wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. has gained his first pledge of the cycle.
On Thursday, four-star wide receiver Brandon Bennett announced he was committing to Florida State over Georgia and Florida. Bennett is coming off an official visit to Tallahassee over the weekend. The Seminoles made a positive impression on the talented recruit and showcased his potential fit into the offense.
Bennett previously included FSU in his top three alongside the Bulldogs and the Gators in May. It remains to be seen if he follows through with his plans to visit Gainesville.
The Florida native stars at American Heritage, the same program FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. led from 2016-21.
As a junior, Bennett caught 24 passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a score. Bennett recorded a season-high five catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in a 48-45 loss to Chaminade-Madonna on September 6.
American Heritage finished 12-2 and won a state championship. Bennett was a high school teammate of four-star defensive back and Florida State signee, Gregory Xavier Thomas.
The 6-foot-0, 170-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 217 overall prospect, the No. 34 WR, and the No. 33 recruit in Florida according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
With the addition of Bennett, Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul moves from No. 35 to No. 29 in the country. The Seminoles also previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
The program remains in the hunt for prospects such as five-star Calvin Russell, four-star Devin Carter (Auburn commit), three-star Jasen Lopez, and three-star Camden Capehart (Mississippi State commit).
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
