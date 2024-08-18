Florida State Seminoles Release Depth Chart For 2024 Opener Against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The questions pertaining to Florida State's depth chart for the 2024 season persisted for the last month. NoleGameday released our predictions for each position group prior to fall camp but FSU rules prevent us from reporting on the two-deep, injuries, and other team-specific details in exchange for allowing us to observe practices.
At long last, we can finally officially discuss the Seminoles' two-deep with the arrival of the first game week of the year. Florida State unveiled its opening depth chart of the 2024 season on Sunday in a release with the team's game notes for the upcoming international opener against Georgia Tech in Ireland.
READ MORE: Robert Griffin III Fired By ESPN Days After Defending Florida State
Multiple starting jobs on both sides of the ball were up for grabs in the spring and preseason. With the Seminoles replacing double-digit starters from a season ago, there were plenty of position battles we followed over the last few weeks and now we have further clarity on who will be taking the field first this Saturday.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. DJ Uiagalelei, RS Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS Fr.
3. Luke Kromenhoek, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Roydell Williams, Sr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr. OR Kam Davis, Fr.
Tailback:
1. Lawrance Toafili, RS Sr.
2. Jaylin Lucas, Jr.
3. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Malik Benson, Sr.
2. Kentron Poitier, RS Sr. OR Hykeem Williams, So.
Wide Receiver:
1. Jalen Brown, RS Fr.
2. Darion Williamson, RS Sr. OR Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Sr.
2. Deuce Spann, RS Sr.
3. Elijah Moore, Fr.
Tight End:
1. Kyle Morlock, RS Sr.
2. Jackson West, RS Jr. OR Brian Courtney, Jr.
Left Tackle:
1. Darius Washington, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS Fr.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Bryson Estes, RS Jr.
Center:
1. Maurice Smith, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, Sr. OR Andre Otto, RS Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Keiondre Jones, RS Sr. OR TJ Ferguson, RS Jr.
Right Tackle:
1. Jeremiah Byers, RS Sr. OR Robert Scott, RS Sr.
2. Jaylen Early, RS So.
Defensive End:
1. Patrick Payton, RS Jr.
2. Sione Lolohea, RS Sr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Joshua Farmer, RS Jr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS Fr. OR Tomiwa Durojaiye, RS So.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackson, RS Jr.
2. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Grady Kelly, RS Jr.
Defensive End:
1. Marvin Jones Jr., Jr.
2. Byron Turner Jr., RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. DJ Lundy, RS Sr.
2. Omar Graham Jr., RS So. OR Justin Cryer, So.
Linebacker:
1. Cam Riley, RS Sr. OR Blake Nichelson, So
2. DeMarco Ward, RS Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Azareye'h Thomas, Jr.
2. Edwin Joseph, RS Fr. OR Charles Lester III, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Fentrell Cypress, RS Sr.
2. Quindarrius Jones, So.
3. Cai Bates, Fr.
Nickel Cornerback:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS So. OR Kevin Knowles, Sr.
2. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS Fr.
Buck Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown, RS Jr.
2. KJ Kirkland, RS Fr.
Free Safety:
1. Davonte Brown, RS Sr OR Conrad Hussey, So.
Kicker:
1. Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Sr.
2. Jake Weinberg, Fr.
Punter:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Holder:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Jr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Jaylin Lucas, Jr.
2. Deuce Spann, RS Sr.
Kick Returner:
1. Roydell Williams, Sr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Punt Returner:
1. Malik Benson, Sr. OR Jaylin Lucas, Jr. OR Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Star, Super Bowl Champion Signs With Houston Texans
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Passing Game Ascending With Preseason Winding Down
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Kevin Knowles Leads Competitive Charge From DBs
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Responds But Defense Continues To Compete