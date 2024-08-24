Florida State Seminoles Release Uniform Combination For Opener Against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Florida State and Georgia Tech will clash on Saturday evening inside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland in a high-stakes conference matchup to open the 2024 season. This will be the third straight year that the Seminoles play an early-season neutral-site game but this one brings a different feeling to the table with the program preparing for its first-ever international contest.
The Seminoles are ranked No. 10 in the country entering the game but there are certainly a lot of unknowns with the team replacing double-digit starters from last season. Some of the new faces include quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running back Roydell Williams, running back Jaylin Lucas, wide receiver Malik Benson, wide receiver Jalen Brown, offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., linebacker Cam Riley, and cornerback Earl Little Jr.
READ MORE: Why Osceola And Renegade Won't Be With Florida State For Georgia Tech Game
Ahead of the matchup with the Yellow Jackets, Florida State released its first uniform combination of the season. To no surprise, the Seminoles will be wearing their traditional look - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants. This is the same combo that the team wore during neutral-site wins over LSU in 2022 and 2023. There's no point in messing with a good thing.
Georgia Tech revealed its uniforms earlier this week which includes an all-white look. The Yellow Jackets included a special tribute to Ireland on their helmets with a stylized graphical Celtic knot striped across the top in gold.
Florida State and Georgia Tech will kick off at 12:00 p.m. EST (or 5 p.m. in Dublin) on ESPN with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, and Katie George on the call.
READ MORE: Florida State Offers Younger Brother Of Former Standout Running Back
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Wednesday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Monday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Passing Game Ascending With Preseason Winding Down
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs