3 takeaways as FSU Basketball lets win slip away against Wake Forest

Florida State was back at home on Saturday evening, still seeking its first win of ACC play. They started conference play 0-4, which was their worst start to an ACC schedule since Leonard Hamilton's first season in Tallahassee. They had a great chance to get on the board in this game, as Wake Forest came to town, who was 1-3 to start the conference gauntlet.

It was a really hot start for the Seminoles, as they found themselves up 24-16 after the first ten minutes and change. They made 4 of their first 6 threes to get them out to a roaring start, but Nate Calmese single-handedly got the Deacs back in the game. He went on a personal 8-0 run to tie the game again, as some lazy passes from Robert McCray V were picked off by Calmese and taken the other direction.

From there, we had a back-and-forth game. Wake Forest rarely led in the first half, only leading for a total of 49 seconds, but no one led by more than 3 for the rest of the half as McCray V continued to turn it over, which continued to give Wake chances.

And those turnovers were still an issue to start the second half, as the Seminoles turned it over three times in the first four and a half minutes, which allowed Wake to go up 48-44. The next nine minutes were ALL Florida State, though.

Chauncey Wiggins hit a few shots around the rim to re-establish some momentum, and that helped FSU rip off a 17-5 run, and that had the Seminoles up by 8 to force a timeout from Steve Forbes with 6:39 to go. AJ Swinton was the big catalyst in that stretch, as he gave FSU some big minutes in this game, but Lajae Jones had some big moments as well. That was nice to see, considering his struggles to start ACC play.

An and-one from Chauncey Wiggins after he collected an offensive rebound put FSU up by 9 with less than 5 minutes to go. He had a great game around the rim in this one, arguably the best he's ever played around the rim.

But Wake Forest crawled back into the game with a 6-0 run as Robert McCray V kept turning it over. His 10th of the game allowed Calmese to get another easy basket in transition, and the lead would be just 3 before two free throws from Chauncey Wiggins pushed it back to 5, and Juke Harris responded with free throws of his own.

With the lead at three and about a minute and a half remaining, Juke Harris drove and was bailed out by a weak foul call, sending him to the line for a one-and-one. He'd make both. It was the wrong time for FSU's offense to go dry, as they went over three minutes without a basket. McCray would swish two free throws with a minute left to go up by three again, but Thomas Bassong fouled Nate Calmese on the floor. He missed the front end, but Wake got the offensive rebound, and they'd get back within one with a layup with 24.1 seconds to go. FSU's rebounding had been great all game, but it was faltering in the final few minutes.

Trying to get the ball in bounds, Robert McCray V turned it over for the 11th time after getting out of a trap and trying to kick the ball ahead. Nate Calmese would give Wake the lead with 6.8 seconds remaining, and with the game on the line, Robert McCray V drove to the basket, was possibly found, but it was let go, and he missed. Florida State would fall 69-68 in a game they absolutely could've won.

FSU had 16 turnovers, and 11 of them came from Robert McCray V. 11. That's the only reason they lost this game. Yes, they didn't play well down the stretch, and rarely does a loss happen because of one player. Rarely would I even put it on one player. But that's inexcusable.

Here are three takeaways from this disheartening loss.

1. GREAT Minutes From AJ Swinton

AJ Swinton's playing time has been yanked around all season for a variety of reasons. But performances like this will earn him a lot more playing time. His statistical output doesn't jump off the page, as he had 6 points and 4 rebounds. But his energy and effort were contagious.

2. Very Easily the Best All-Around Defensive Performance of the Season

Florida State's defensive strategy for most of the season was get steals... and that was about it. They fouled a lot, rebounded poorly, and teams could often get to the rim at will against them.



That wasn't the case in this game. FSU DOMINATED on the glass, out-rebounding Wake Forest 44-28, even if the final few minutes closed that gap and weren't redeeming. Wake shot just 41.3% from the floor, 23.5% from three, and only shot 12 free throws. This was a good enough defensive performance to win.

3. 11 Turnovers. ELEVEN. TURNOVERS.

You just can't do this and expect to win. You'd think Robert McCray V would want to prove something against his former team, but he had 12 points on 3/10 shooting, had four fouls, and turned it over 11 times. FSU played well enough everywhere else to win. You can't do this and win, and that's why they lost.

