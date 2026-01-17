FSU football solves kicker spot for 2026 season

Special teams did not prove to be a positive asset for the Florida State Seminoles in 2025. Arguably, the most frustrating aspect of the failures was the inconsistency of redshirt freshman kicker Jake Weinberg.

Weinberg finished 12/19 on field goal attempts and missed six of his 12 kicks over the final six games. He's since transferred to Miami in a move one could only compare to a modern-day Benedict Arnold. Meanwhile, backup Brunno Reus followed John Papuchis to Missouri, leaving the Seminoles without a kicker on the roster.

READ MORE: FSU football lands quarterback late in the NCAA Transfer Portal cycle

After announcing new special teams coordinator Adam Scheier in recent days, Florida State has found its kicker for the 2026 season.

Former Oklahoma State Kicker Gabe Panikowski Signs With FSU

Adam Scheier/FSU Athletics

On Friday, former Oklahoma State senior kicker Gabe Panikowski signed with Florida State. Panikowski visited the Seminoles earlier this month. He didn't see the field in his lone year with the Cowboys, allowing him to redshirt and retain his final season of eligibility.

Florida State will be the fifth program that Panikowski has played for in five years.

In 2024, Panikowski went 15/15 on field goal attempts with a long of 55 yards, while also connecting on 44/47 extra point attempts during a stint at Idaho State. He was honored with the Fred Mitchell Award, which goes to the best non-FBS place-kicker in the country. Panikowski's 55-yard field goal against Northern Arizona was the fourth-longest in school history.

Florida State has signed Oklahoma State kicker transfer Gabe Panikowski, @CNee247, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Was 15 of 15 on field goals at Idaho State in 2024 before transferring to Oklahoma State. pic.twitter.com/PMiwFTsSMU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 16, 2026

Panikowski played for Riverside City College in 2023, connecting on 15/21 field goal attempts and 67/72 extra point attempts. His longest make came from 44 yards.

The California native began his college career at Sacramento State. He served as a kickoff specialist as a true freshman, recording 17 touchbacks on 48 attempts.

Florida State's specialist room looks vastly different with the Seminoles bringing in Panikowski, former New Mexico punter Daniel Hughes, and former North Dakota State long snapper Clay Bowers.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

LS Clay Bowers, Senior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

DB Karson Hobbs, Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/10)

DB CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DB Ma'Khi Jones, True Freshman (Announced 1/13)

LB Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/15)

LB Chris Jones, Sophomore (Announced 1/15)

RB Gemari Sands, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/16)

QB Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/16)

K Gabe Panikowski, Senior (Announced 1/16)

DL Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/16)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

WR Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

WR Jayvan Boggs, True Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DL Kevin Wynn, True Freshman (Announced 1/14)

DL Mandrell Desir, True Freshman (Announced 1/15)

DL Darryll Desir, True Freshman (Announced 1/15)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

DL Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

K Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News