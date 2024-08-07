Florida State To Utilize Jacksonville Jaguars' Facilities For Wednesday's Practice
Florida State is in Jacksonville for its next two practices of the preseason with the team closing in on its second scrimmage this fall. The Seminoles have shifted their plans slightly with Hurricane Debbie continuing to impact the 904 into Tuesday evening.
According to a program spokesperson, FSU is utilizing some of the Jacksonville Jaguars' facilities for Wednesday's practice. The closed session will be held at the NFL franchise's indoor flex field at EverBank Stadium.
The Seminoles were originally scheduled to practice at UNF for two days. With that being said, head coach Mike Norvell noted that the team was prepared for all scenarios when speaking to the media on Monday.
"We have plenty of contingency plans. Right now, we're all set, obviously, the No. 1 thing for us is the well-being and safety of our players and everybody within our program," Norvell said. "Prayers go out to anybody who's been affected here by the storm that's come through throughout the state and as it continues to progress on. But right now, we have a contingency plan of potentially practicing indoors if we need to. We'll see the fields and see what all of that looks like."
"We're going to work our butts off when we get there, but more than anything else, it's time for us to just be together. To be able to kind of get away and have the moments and experiences to build those relationships to last a lifetime," Norvell continued. "This Jacksonville trip has been really good for our program, so I'm excited about it. The storm coming through is something we've had to monitor and will continue to monitor as we go through it, but right now, we have a couple of different contingency plans if we need to change. We'll be all set when it comes time."
It's unclear at this time if Florida State will revert to UNF on Thursday or use the Jaguars' field. NoleGameday will be in attendance for both practices with coverage coming over the next two days.
