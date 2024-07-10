Florida State University Athletics And Legends Announce Long-Term Multimedia Rights Partnership
Florida State University Athletics and Legends, a global premium experiences company, announced today a new 10-year multimedia rights partnership. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the university’s multimedia rights and maximize its commercial platforms, positioning Florida State for success in the evolving collegiate landscape.
This agreement expands the relationship between FSU Athletics and Legends. Legends also currently supports premium seating for the $260 million renovation of Doak Campbell Stadium and manages hospitality, including concessions, premium suites and clubs, and catering for FSU Athletics.
Legends brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the partnership, having established itself as a trusted partner for numerous marquee institutions that are leveraging the company’s best-in-class expertise in revenue generation and premium experiences.
“Florida State University is a forward-thinking institution that understands the importance of aligning revenue streams to position for success in the new collegiate landscape,” said Mike Behan, President of Legends College. “The recent NCAA settlement has further emphasized the need for universities to explore innovative ways to optimize their commercial potential. Legends is proud that FSU has entrusted our team to build on our partnership to capitalize on this opportunity and further solidify its position as a trailblazer in collegiate sports.”
As part of the partnership, Legends will collaborate closely with Florida State Athletics to enhance multimedia rights, including broadcasting, licensing, and sponsorship opportunities. The company has formed Florida State Global Partnerships and will build a resolute staff that will be integrated with the FSU Athletics team to drive success for the multifaceted partnership.
This is the latest partnership for Legends burgeoning college business, which includes multimedia rights partnerships with the University of Notre Dame, the University of Miami, and Georgia Tech. Legends provides leading universities, collegiate organizations, and events with an industry-leading, comprehensive service solution covering research, project development, premium ticket sales, sponsorships, food and beverage, merchandise, business intelligence, marketing, and philanthropic fundraising and engagement.
About Florida State University Athletics
Florida State University Athletics is a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). More than 500 student-athletes compete annually in 21 sports for the Seminoles, proudly wearing the school’s Garnet and Gold. Florida State athletics teams have won 19 national championships in nine different sports producing numerous national award winners and hundreds of Seminole athletes have earned All-America honors. FSU has placed in the nation’s top 12 in all-sports standings nine times, including five top 10 finishes.
About Legends
Legends is a global premium experiences company that works with some of the most iconic and innovative brands in sports and entertainment to deliver exceptional live and digital experiences for fans around the world. The company offers partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to drive revenue, heighten their brand, and execute their vision. Founded in 2008, Legends works with marquee clients across professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. Legends is the industry leader in designing, planning, and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. Follow Legends on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
