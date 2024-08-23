Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Three Players to Watch In Aer Lingus College Football Classic
The Florida State football program has endured a trying and arduous offseason. For the Seminoles, their last moment of respite and jubilation came in the hours that followed their defeat of the Louisville Cardinals in the 2023 ACC Championship Game. Head coach Mike Norvell and his team left Charlotte, North Carolina, with the confidence that an undefeated, P5 conference champion would typically have on the eve of the College Football Playoff selection show. What transpired following their return to Tallahassee, shocked the college football landscape at large and triggered a domino effect that spawned a series of lawsuits, conference realignment rumors, and a host of skepticism, ridicule, and disparagement that have followed the ‘Noles for months. Amidst the noise of the outside world, however, Norvell and the Seminoles have pushed forward and turned the page in preparation for the season ahead; eager to prove themselves worthy of a national title shot.
READ MORE: Why Osceola And Renegade Won't Be With Florida State For Georgia Tech Game
Most teams coming off of an undefeated season that also resulted in a conference championship would not have a chip on their shoulder. The same cannot be said for the Florida State Seminoles. Whilst a 13-0 record and a trophy are certainly nothing to scoff at, FSU’s aspirations remain much higher, especially after last year’s snub. Following their return to the national stage in 2023, the ‘Noles are determined to remain nationally prominent in 2024, and the expectation for this team is almost certainly a spot within the 12-team College Football Playoff. Carrying that momentum into a new season is easier said than done, especially for a Florida State squad that is attempting to replace 15 high-profile starters from the 2023 season. Just 58% of its production in 2023 (83rd among FBS teams) is returning in 2024, which means the Florida State roster will feature a host of new faces in important roles, something Norvell and his staff have worked diligently to address through the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail. Between the various roster changes and the official start of a new season, the Seminoles have an opportunity to start with a clean slate in 2024, but the road back to an ACC championship and back to the College Football Playoff will be more difficult than ever.
The tenth-ranked Seminoles will travel to Dublin, Ireland, to kick off their 2024 campaign against a familiar foe, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Before the ‘Noles take to the pitch and the Warchant begins to ring out across the Emerald Isle, let’s take a look at three Seminoles that we’ll be keeping an eye on during Saturday’s international showdown.
1. D.J. Uiagalelei, Quarterback
Jordan Travis isn’t walking out of that tunnel. It’s an unsettling reality, but it’s one both the Florida State faithful and the program itself were forced to accept far sooner than expected. Regardless of the season-ending injury, the Seminoles knew that a succession plan at quarterback was necessary for the 2024 season, and replacing the ever-dynamic Travis was going to be a tall order no matter the circumstance. Towards the end of the 2023 season, the ‘Noles showcased a preview of what the future at the position might look like with QB Tate Rodemaker and QB Brock Glenn both receiving substantial time in the #1 slot. However, Florida State’s quarterback room underwent a significant reshuffling over the course of the offseason, and the keys of the offense are now in the hands of a rather unlikely successor: D.J. Uiagalalei.
Florida State is very familiar with their newest quarterback transfer. Prior to joining the collegiate ranks, Uiagalelei was a highly touted recruit out of the 2020 class. He was ranked as the #2 prospect in the nation, the #1 pro-style quarterback prospect in the nation, and the #2 prospect out of the state of California (per 247Sports). Uigalalei committed to Clemson out of high school, immediately following in the footsteps of exceptional quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. When he joined the ranks of the nationally relevant Tigers squad, the true freshman quarterback was already being heralded as the next great Clemson quarterback. The rest, of course, is college football history. Despite leading the Tigers to a 22-6 record across all of his starts (including wins over the ‘Noles) and ranking in the top-10 on Clemson career lists for completions, passing touchdowns, quarterback rushing touchdowns, passing yards and wins as starting quarterback, Uiagalelei departed Sweeney’s Tigers and entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season. For the 2023 season, he joined the Oregon State Beavers and led the Pac-12 program to an 8-4 season, recording 180 completions on 315 attempts for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns with 219 rushing yards and six TDs; an effort that earned him a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist spot. Following the end of the 2023 season, Uiagalelei entered the portal once more and found himself a landing spot with a former rival of his, the Florida State Seminoles.
Now a redshirt senior with over 40 games of experience to his name, DJ Uiagalelei arrives in Tallahassee as a seasoned veteran. However, he once again finds himself following in the steps of another decorated predecessor, Jordan Travis. Heading into the 2024 season, the Seminoles are attempting to replace their tried and true signal caller, and that’s where Uiagalelei comes in. Let’s be clear: he doesn’t need to be the next Jordan Travis. There isn’t a need for him to be this shifty, play-extender with an innate ability to perform circus throws or break off long runs. He just needs to operate the offense with consistency and poise, play to his strengths (i.e. the deep pass), and avoid careless mistakes or turnovers. It sounds like a simple ask, but as with all things college football, that’s easier said than done. Saturday will be our first look at DJU’s role within Norvell’s and Atkins’ offense, which means all eyes will already be fixated on him. If you want some semblance of how the offense is going to operate in 2024, you’ll want to keep an eye on Florida State’s new field general.
2. Lawrance Toafili, Running Back
If the sheer amount of depth in the running back room isn’t already a dead giveaway, the Seminoles are going to run the ball quite a bit this season. The plethora of talent in the backfield has shown itself throughout camp, and newcomers like Roydell Williams, Jaylin Lucas and Kam Davis have already made their cases for more touches. The lead role, however, belongs to a back who is now a veteran within the Mike Norvell system: Lawrance Toafili.
Time and again, Toafili has produced positive plays when called upon, and it’s no surprise that he will slot into the leading role in 2024. He managed to record 69 carries, 463 yards and 4 TDs over the course of last season, and he even provided a much-needed MVP performance during Florida State’s victory over the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Championship Game. Toafili’s appeal, however, extends far beyond his rushing capabilities, because he’s proven to be a consistent receiving threat as well. During 2023, he notched 21 receptions for 186 yards and 1 TD, and he’s the fifth player in FSU history with a receiving and rushing touchdown of at least 70 yards (per Seminoles.com). With the departures of Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman, and Johnny Wilson, the ‘Noles are looking to replace production numbers both on the ground and through the air, and they may very well look to Toafili to help fill those voids.
You can be sure that Florida State will attack Georgia Tech on the ground come Saturday. The Yellow Jackets allowed 221.3 rushing yards per game last year, which ranked 128th among FBS teams. This weekend’s contest will undoubtedly provide Toafili with a prime opportunity to start his 2024 campaign on the right foot, but keep a keen eye on how Norvell utilizes Toafili’s multifaceted toolset because it will provide insight into his prospective role for the rest of the season.
3. Marvin Jones Jr., Defensive End
Look, let’s not bury the lede here. The Florida State faithful has been waiting a long time to see Marvin Jones Jr. suit up in the garnet and gold, and not just because his father is one of the greatest linebackers to grace Bobby Bowden Field. Rather, Norvell and the Florida State staff have been eager to get the 6’5”, 255-pound edge rusher on their defensive line since his days at American Heritage. During his senior season, Jones Jr. recorded 46 tackles, 6 TFLs, and 5 sacks, which earned him a consensus five-star rating and a #1 edge defender ranking. Florida State heavily recruited the high-profile edge rusher, but, much to the dismay of the fanbase, the legacy Seminole ultimately committed to the Georgia Bulldogs at the conclusion of his high school career. Jones Jr. spent two seasons at Georgia, having notched 16 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, and one national championship ring across 25 appearances and 2 starts with the Bulldogs. Despite finding his fair share of success in Athens, Jones Jr. announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2023 season, and the Seminoles acted quickly to finally bring him home.
Marvin Jones Jr. is joining the ranks of the Florida State defensive line at a most opportune time. The departure of first-round draft pick Jared Verse has opened up a spot opposite returning DE Patrick Payton, and Jones Jr. will almost certainly slot into that role during the 2024 season. If practice reports are to be believed, the combination of Payton and Jones Jr. is already a source of backfield pressure for the Seminole defense. If things go as expected and he sees the field for a considerable amount of snaps, Jones Jr. could very well follow Jermaine Johnson and Jared Verse as the next transfer edge rusher to find success in Tallahassee. Saturday’s contest against Georgia Tech will be our first opportunity to see what Jones Jr. is capable of, but he and the rest of the defensive line will have their work cut out for them against a Yellow Jacket offensive line that allowed a measly 1.25 sacks per game, which ranked 20th nationally.
Florida State enters the 2024 season with a chip on their shoulder and a hunger for the College Football Playoff. Despite losing a host of talent to the NFL, the Seminoles have done well to replenish that talent across the board. On paper, the Seminoles possess the man power to make a run at defending their ACC title, but that talent will need to be realized. The time for projections and conjecture is nearing an end. Norvell and his team know that there is not time to be wasted. There’s no cupcake game. There’s no tune-up to iron out the details. Saturday’s contest is a conference showdown against an opponent that has made a history of upsetting the ‘Noles in years prior. If Florida State seeks to right the wrongs of last year, they’ll have to prove themselves worthy, and that begins with impactful performances from their marquee players, like the ones listed above.
READ MORE: Florida State Offers Younger Brother Of Former Standout Running Back
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Wednesday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Monday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Passing Game Ascending With Preseason Winding Down
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs