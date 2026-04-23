Former Florida State Star Joins Forces With Seminole Boosters

The Florida State Seminoles have seen plenty of former players remain around the program well after their careers came to a close. Some of those familiar names are even on the Seminoles' coaching staff right now.

No matter who or when, once you've donned the garnet and gold, you're welcome back in Tallahassee and Doak Campbell Stadium for a lifetime.

READ MORE: FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season

There aren't many Seminoles to come through the program in recent years who are more beloved than star quarterback Jordan Travis. An exceptional talent on the field, Travis might be an even better person off of it.

While figuring out what's next, Travis has started a popular show with his brother, Devon, along with taking on a position with The Battle's End as a brand ambassador.

Travis will be getting even closer to Florida State fans in a new role with Seminole Boosters.

Jordan Travis Joining Forces With Seminole Boosters, Asssting With Seminoles United

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Seminoles won 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Seminole Boosters announced that Travis will be assisting in the launch of Seminoles United, a new club that intends to foster the community at Florida State and bring everyone together.

According to the release, Travis is expected to have a 'key role' in shaping the brand and contend behind the club. He will help define the club's voice, storytelling, and original programming.

Travis' down-to-earth personality and selfless nature make it easy for him to connect with fans, both past and present.

During his college career, Travis appeared in 49 games, with 38 starts, and completed 637/1,027 passes for 8,715 yards with 66 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He also rushed 417 times for 1,950 yards with 31 more scores while adding three catches for 11 yards and a touchdown.

Travis stamped his name in the record books, setting program records for all-time touchdowns (98), total yards of offense (10,665 yards), rushing yards by a QB (1,950 yards) and QB rushing touchdowns (31). His 28 victories as a starting quarterback are tied for No. 2 with Chris Rix.

Seminoles United will provide access, experiences, and content outside of games. The hope is to keep the fanbase engaged throughout the year, rather than just during football season.

Supporters can join the Seminoles United waitlist prior to the official launch this summer.

*Portions of article per release from Seminole Boosters

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