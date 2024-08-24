Former Florida State Star QB Reveals Expectations For Team, DJ Uiagalelei In Opener
If there's one player to point to who changed Florida State's trajectory over the last half-decade, it's former star quarterback Jordan Travis. He went through it all in Tallahassee. The good and bad, the highs and lows, and came out of it as arguably one of the most impactful Seminoles to ever wear garnet gold, holding a variety of program records.
Travis was sidelined for the final three games of the 2023 season but Saturday will mark the real first time that Florida State takes the field without him in five years. From the face of the team to a loyal supporter of the Seminoles, this is a moment that he's been looking forrward to since last season ended.
"I'm ready. I can't wait," Travis said during an appearance on the The Pat McAfee Show on Friday. "I mean I've been counting down the days to watch the 'Noles go out and play ball. Coach Norvell and that coaching staff is so amazing man. He's always going to put them in position to succeed so I just can't wait to watch."
Earlier this month, head coach Mike Norvell and FSU named redshirt senior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei the heir-apparent to Travis. Uiagalelei arrived in Tallahassee at the beginning of the year after transferring from Oregon State. He began his career at Clemson and has played a lot of football over the past four years. Travis just wants to Uiagalelei to be himself between the lines.
"I actually just texted DJ probably about 20 minutes ago which is crazy. Yeah, I talk to him a little bit, man. I'm so excited to see him just go out and there and ball," Travis said. "I mean, he's got a narrative that I've had before and I can't wait to watch him just go out there and just do what he does. I told him just to be himself. The guys on the team love him and talk about him all the time to me so he's a special person and I love supporting people that are just good people."
With so many unknowns and new faces, there's really no telling how the Seminoles will play until they are thrown into the fire against Georgia Tech. Regardless of the opponent, Travis is expecting big things from Florida State.
"A big win. Obviously, we're Florida State at the end of the day. No matter what anyone has to say on the outside, it's Florida State University," Travis said. "Such an amazing university, best fans. At the end of the day, we have the best coaching staff in the nation, and there's no doubt in my mind, I talk about it with everybody so I just expect a big win. Defense coming up big, holding them to 0, 3 points, whatever it has to be and obviously offense scoring a lot."
The warchant was blaring in the background throughout the show with Pat McAfee egging them on. At certain points, it even got a little loud to hear. The moment drew a sly smile from Travis as he chopped through the camera while complimenting the supporters donning garnet and gold.
"Our fans are the best man. They really are," Travis said. "I mean, they are tough on Twitter to a lot of other people all the time but I love it, man. It's just such a blessing to play at Florida State and to have played at Florida State. Those people support you through all the ups-and-downs so it's a blessing for sure."
A new chapter begins for the Seminoles in Dublin and while Travis won't be suiting up, the impact he made still resonates around the program and within the locker room.
