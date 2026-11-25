The Florida State Seminoles brought in the largest prep class of Mike Norvell's time with the program during his final full recruiting cycle. Last year, the Seminoles signed 34 high school or JUCO prospects.

However, two of those players have already been dismissed from Florida State. Freshman cornerback Chuck Kennon was removed from the roster in October following an arrest in Hillsborough County.

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Before the season even began, FSU parted ways with freshman defensive lineman Chris Carbin. The Seminoles dismissed Carbin for an unspecified violation of team rules in July.

Shortly thereafter, Carbin landed at the JUCO level and now he's working his way back to the FBS.

Former FSU DL Chris Carbin Commits To FBS Program

Chris Carbin/Twitter

Earlier this month, Carbin announced his commitment to Kennesaw State. The Owls are a member of the FBS and compete in Conference USA. So far this season, the program is 5-6 under second-year head coach Jerry Mack. The move keeps Carbin close to home in his home state of Georgia.

Carbin earned the opportunity following a solid campaign at Blinn College. In 5 appearances, he totaled 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 15 quarterback hurries. He had a breakout performance against Cisco College, racking up 3 sacks in a 45-42 loss.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defender was regarded as the No. 732 overall prospect, the No. 77 EDGE, and the No. 74 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Carbin signed with Florida State last December and enrolled in January. He went through the offseason program and spring practice with the Seminoles, but was removed from the roster before the preseason.

During his senior season at Hillgrove High School, Carbin recorded 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 pass deflections.

At one point, Carbin was committed to Georgia Tech. However, the Seminoles brought him in for an in-season visit and were able to pull off the flip in November.

Carbin will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Jordan Sanders, 5th

Deamontae Diggs, 5th

Deante McCray, 5th

Daniel Lyons, 5th

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Sophomore

Tylon Lee, Sophomore

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman