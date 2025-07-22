Former FSU football head coach Jimbo Fisher returns to ACC
The world of college sports has been turned on its head as irony and an undefeated paradigm shift usher in a new era of NIL deals, realignment, superconference chatter, and the like. And perhaps, one of the more poetic twists is that the former Florida State head coach and national champion is back in the ACC, this time in an analyst role, holding a mic instead of a headset.
Fisher, who coached the Seminoles from 2007 to 2017 and led the program to a national title in 2013, is joining the ACC Network as a studio analyst. It’s a full-circle moment in a sport that rarely slows down long enough for reflection. While Fisher’s departure from Florida State wasn’t without tension, his return to the conference adds a different layer to the media landscape.
READ MORE: FSU's Thomas Castellanos under spotlight going into ACC Kickoff for bold Alabama comments
Fisher will appear weekly alongside ACC Huddle hosts Taylor Tannebaum, Eric Mac Lain, and Eddie Royal.
"I'm looking forward to joining ACC Network and the Huddle team this season," Fisher said. "I've always had tremendous respect for this conference, and I'm looking forward to breaking down the
action each week with such a talented group."
As touchy a subject as it may be, love him or hate him, Fisher brought in FSU greats like Jameis Winston, Dalvin Cook, Jalen Ramsey, Devonta Freeman, Rashad Greene, Timmy Jernigan, including countless others, and a trophy that still shines inside the Moore Athletic Center.
It may not be the comeback he expected, but in a sport built by storylines, Fisher's is a chapter that could prove to be worth reading.
READ MORE: FSU football stadium loses major seating capacity in renovation
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok