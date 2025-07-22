FSU's Thomas Castellanos under spotlight going into ACC Kickoff for bold Alabama comments
Transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos (BC/UCF) made headlines last month by invoking the name of former Alabama head coach Nick Saban in his comments before the Seminoles' season opener against the Crimson Tide.
READ MORE: Florida State loses commitment from 4-star running back Amari Thomas
Castellanos will look to be the spark the Seminoles need against a top-tier, blue-blood opponent, especially after a 2-10 season.
And it seems the new QB is willing to fire up his teammates in a multitude of ways.
However, will Castellanos "double down" on his chirping? Chip Patterson of CBS Sports asked the very question:
"Florida State's new quarterback went viral for his comments about Alabama in advance of the Seminoles home opener, suggesting that without Nick Saban to 'save them,' the Crimson Tide are not the same type of juggernaut they were in the previous decade. The Alabama players heard the message loud and clear, and last week at SEC Media Days said that 'disrespect' will be handled on the field. So, will Castellanos double down, clarify or pivot as he's almost certainly going to be given the opportunity to fire another shot of smack talk across the bow of Florida State's first opponent in 2025."- Chip Patterson, CBS Sports
Well, we might have an answer.
While Patterson is correct in stating that there is still plenty of time to fan the flames before the season opener, Castellanos' most recent comments on the Alabama subject seemed to be an indication that he will not poke the bear in the future.
The new FSU field general caught up with Alabama wide receiver Isiah Horton and shared his justification for the comments he made about the blue blood program.
“If you ever watch any interview, I don’t ever talk like that," Castellanos said. "But like, them boys are coming off 2-10 — I just wanted to instill some confidence.”
He also added, “I’m tryna get my boys ready to go. I'm trying to make it the biggest stage, you feel me?"
The Seminoles and the Crimson Tide square off on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok