FSU football stadium loses major seating capacity in renovation
Florida State's Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium will have a new look when the Seminoles open their Week 1 matchup at home against Alabama this year on August 30. The 'Noles are currently enthralled in a $265M renovation to the classic 75-year-old venue, which continues to be the largest continuous brick structure in the country and second in the world next to the Great Wall of China.
While opinions vary across the fan base from lifelong supporters and generational ticket holders to a rising booster class ushering in a new era, one thing is clear: seating capacity at the iconic stadium has changed, for better or worse.
Florida State recently released its 2025 Media Guide, and along with updates to player numbers and weights, it confirmed that the new seating capacity is approximately 12,000 fewer than before.
READ MORE: FSU football’s surprising place in national value rankings
Doak Campbell Stadium originally held 79,560 fans. Following the renovation, that number will be reduced to 67,277. The changes include major structural upgrades, the installation of a new jumbotron (also referred to as a CEO board), a revamped Dunlap Champions Club, upgraded Founders Suites and Loge Boxes, and the new West Sideline Club.
The overhaul reflects a broader trend across college football, prioritizing premium seating, modern amenities, and revenue-generating upgrades over maximizing capacity. While some fans will miss the packed-bowl atmosphere of old, others see it as a necessary step in keeping Florida State competitive in the ever-evolving landscape of big-time college athletics.
The renovations are well on their way to being complete by the start of their home-and-home series against the Crimson Tide.
READ MORE: Top-100 recruit passes on FSU football for SEC program
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok