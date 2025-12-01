'We don't like them guys' ... Gators celebrate ending FSU football's season again
The Florida State Seminoles fell flat on Saturday, losing to the Florida Gators 40-21. The loss for the Seminoles removed FSU from bowl eligibility for the second year in a row and left questions surrounding future choices in Tallahassee, Florida.
The scene was familiar to 2021 when Florida, led by an interim coach, ended Florida State's postseason hopes in Mike Norvell's second year. Now the same result is rearing its head in year six.
Sophomore running back Jadan Baugh was seemingly unstoppable, rushing for 266 yards on 38 attempts for two scores, accounting for nearly all of Florida's 272 total yards on the ground.
"We Don't Like Them Guys"
The final nail in the coffin came as the seconds dwindled in the fourth quarter. Up by 13 and inside Florida State's red zone, instead of kicking a field goal, Baugh found himself in the end zone yet again despite interim head coach Billy Gonzales' insistence that he just go down in bounds.
"Shoot, coach told me don't score. He told me to slot," Baugh said of the play. "I'm like, Coach, don't do me like that. We don't like them guys. I feel like it was good for our team to just score at the end of the game."
Baugh crossed the 1,000-yard mark during the contest, marking the most in series history.
Gators Emphasize What Beating FSU Means to Them
Winning against a rival is a priority in college football, and it was apparent for both teams that leaving The Swamp victorious wasn't up for debate on Senior Night. Quarterback DJ Lagway was 15/24 for 168 yards and three scores on the night, and when asked, he said beating FSU was all he cared about.
"Yeah, for sure, man, that's all I care about. I care about the logo, the brand. University of Florida has done so much for me and my family. I'm truly thankful," Lagway said. "I'm just honored to be a part of just great culture here, great fan base, everybody that's around. I'm blessed to be here."
Interim head coach Billy Gonzales got in on the action as well, but after the game, he said that it was more for the players than what he did on the sidelines.
"It means everything in the world that we won. Is it for me? Absolutely," Gonzales said. "But no, to me it's more important that the players have a chance to get a victory 'cause they're the ones that put so much time and effort into this place, blood, sweat, and tears on the football field."
Florida State moved to 0-2 in the series and hasn't beaten the Gators since the last time they were in Gainesville, Florida, two seasons ago. The next time the Seminoles take the field will be next fall on the road, again, to face the Alabama Crimson Tide.
