Former FSU Star Keon Coleman Hilariously Compares Golf Game to Bills’ Josh Allen

The former Florida State wide receiver believes his golf game isn't worthy of playing in the same group with Allen.

Oct 21, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) warms up before a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) warms up before a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports / Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former Florida State wide receiver and 33rd NFL Draft selection Keon Coleman landed another viral moment – this time with another former Seminole and CBS Sports analyst, Bryant McFadden. After being selected by Buffalo, Coleman was asked how his relationship with Bills quarterback Josh Allen has developed so far outside the lines of the gridiron.

"Have you all kind of established your relationship off the field? Like you all text?" asked McFadden.

Coleman took control of the conversation and immediately started talking about Josh Allen’s golf game.

"Yeah every now and then, for sure. But you know, he pretty busy as a QB1. He be having different things,” said Coleman. “You know he like to golf, too. And he legit golf. He shot like 70-something under or something like that. Look, I don't know all that type of stuff yet, but I knew it was something good, something to 70. I'm like, 'Yeah, I ain't golfing with you.'"

He would later state, "Man, I'm like, 'I ain't golfing with you. We can't bond over that. We got to go throw rocks at the lake or something. You golfing, golfing.'"

Upon being selected in the early second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bills, Coleman immediately won the hearts of fans around the country with his loveable antics with the media. He has also garnered high expectations heading into his rookie season following an impressive year in Tallahassee.

During his only season with the Seminoles after transferring from Michigan State, Coleman made 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Published
Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

