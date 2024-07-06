FSU Football's DJ Uiagalelei Top Candidate for 2024 ACC Offensive Player of the Year
The race for the ACC Title will be a tight one heading into the 2024 season. While Florida State won the conference a season ago in a 16-6 victory over Louisville, there will be tight competition at the top for the crown and a ticket into the College Football Playoff.
Former Florida State star and now New York Jets quarterback Jordan Travis won the 2023 ACC Offensive Player of the Year title despite not finishing the season's last three games. Now that Travis has gone to the NFL, there will be a large group of talented players vying for the title.
247Sports.com's Grant Hughs recently released his list of top candidates for the award this year, and FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will be in the running as the 'Noles look for an ACC Championship repeat.
DJ Uiagalelei is one of the 20 highest-rated quarterback prospects of all time but has had a whirlwind of a collegiate career. He threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (9) in his final season at Clemson but turned his career around at Oregon State last season, throwing for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. After an up-and-down start to spring ball, team insiders reported that he turned the corner late, giving the Seminoles' staff confidence he can lead a top-15 team this fall.- Grant Hughs, 247Sports.com
It had been rumored that Washington State transfer quarterback Cam Ward and the 'Noles were in talks before FSU ultimately went with Uiagalelei. Ward forgoed the NFL Draft a season ago and transferred to rival Miami. He is also one of the leading candidates for the award.
"He received rave practice reviews throughout the offseason, and hype reached a fever pitch after a prolific spring game performance in which he completed 19-of-24 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns," Hughs said of Ward. "Team insiders are touting him as the Hurricanes’ best quarterback in over 20 years."
Rival Clemson's Cade Klubnik also made the cut following what some would say was a lackluster 2023 campaign. Hughs said there is hope that Klubnik will have a breakout season under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.
The competition will be steep and whoever takes home the award should see his team inside the new 12-team playoff format.
Florida State kicks off 2024 against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland on August 24.
