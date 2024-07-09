Former FSU Football Star Training with LA Rams Legend Aaron Donald Ahead of 2024 Season
Former Florida State star defensive tackle Braden Fiske had a remarkable 'one-and-done' season with the Seminoles, helping lead an ACC Championship defensive front that saw stars like LA Rams' Jared Verse, current Seminole Joshua Farmer, Fabien Lovett, and former ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Patrick Payton shine and cut their teeth, leading to an undefeated campaign.
Fiske's 43 tackles, nine for a loss, and six sacks during his lone season in Tallahassee, FL, didn't go unnoticed by LA Rams Head Coach Sean McVay. The Rams traded multiple picks to jump from No. 52 to select Fiske 39th overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft after he put on one of the most dominant combine performances seen in recent years.
The Rams will be looking to replace future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald and hope that the tandem between Verse, Fiske, alongside Kobie Turner, and Bobby Brown will help negate the loss of the former three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and 10-time Pro-Bowler, who is widely considered one of the best defensive linemen of his generation.
“I have to be me... I have to build my own legacy, and that’s what I’m looking forward to," Fiske said to Forbes.com's DJ Siddiqi on helping ease the impact of the loss of Donald. "I don’t feel like I’m really filling shoes, but I have to create my own shoes. That’s kind of what it is. I’m just excited to be a part of it and I know that’ll kind of always be the comparison of who’s going to fill his shoes, but somebody has to do it.”
Donald announced his retirement in March, but his value to the team can't be understated in helping keep the Rams defensive line one of the best units in the country. Fiske has been in talks with the franchise legend and the two plan to work out together ahead of the 2024 season.
"We're just going to get some workouts in during the next couple of weeks before training camp, so that'll be cool," Fiske said of his conversations with Donald.
Whether or not Fiske will be the next upcoming star remains to be seen, but the tutelage of a generational talent alongside the high-end coaching he will get from the Rams will certainly improve his chances of becoming a household name.
