Former FSU Football Star Jordan Travis Speaks Out After Mike Norvell Firing

The Florida State Seminoles parted ways with head coach Mike Norvell on Sunday, drawing mostly praise from a frustrated fanbase that wants the FSU administration to make a change amid the Seminoles’ third straight losing season.

The record holder for career total offense, rushing yards by a quarterback, and touchdowns responsible for at the university took to social media after the news broke.

Jordan Travis Thanks Mike Norvell

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is lifted up by Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Darius Washington (76) after scoring a touchdown during a game against UMass this season. Syndication Tallahassee Democrat | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While some former players have reacted both positively and negatively, former Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis had nothing but praise for Florida State’s head coach.

“It's been hard to gather the words over the past, however many hours it has been, but I just wanted to say thank you to coach Norvell. Thank you for what you did for me,” Travis said. “Not in the sense of as a football player, but as a man. You’re one of the first people who has seen me as a man before a football player, and I’ll never, ever forget that.”

Jordan Travis shares an emotional message thanking Mike Norvell for believing in him and giving him a chance.



“You believed in me in some of the hardest moments of my life when no one else wanted to give me a chance. That will hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my… pic.twitter.com/fqho1Cw2wi — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) November 2, 2026

Travis arrived at Florida State under then-head coach Willie Taggart and was seemingly buried on the depth chart until an injury to transfer quarterback McKenzie Milton gave the West Palm Beach, Florida, native a chance to never look back.

“You believed in me in some of the hardest moments of my life when no one else wanted to give me a chance.” Travis continued. “That will hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life.”

The two would go on to have a very successful 13-0 season on the way to Florida State’s 16th conference title. A devastating injury to Travis toward the end of 2023 would ultimately end his college football career, but he is still beloved among the FSU faithful.

“What you built was way beyond the wins and losses; you brought people together. You changed so many people’s lives. You changed some of my teammates’ lives that I see are so successful right now, and I’ll never ever forget that. You showed me what it meant to be a consistent person every single day.”

Football Is a Business

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State will owe Norvell upwards of $50M for his buyout. Norvell went 10-23 after the departure of Travis and he understands

"Football is a business and is a very very cruel game and we all know that. The expectation here at Florida State is very high, and it is an honor and a blessing to be able to compete and live up to those standards," Travis said. "We must get back to that, but no decision made will ever change what Coach Norvell meant to my family and to me. "

As the Seminoles move in a different direction in a search for a new athletic director and head coach, Travis said he was excited about the direction of the program.

"I want everyone to know that I bleed Garnet and Gold, and I fully support the decision that President McCullough made, and the leadership at Florida State made," Travis continued. "Florida State must compete for national championships and ACC Championships and dominate Florida and Miami... I’m so excited to see where Florida State is going, but it doesn’t change the fact of what Mike Norvell meant for my family and me."

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