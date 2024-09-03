Kentron Poitier's Nasty Move Finally Nets Florida State A Touchdown
To say the very least, it hasn't been a pretty showing from the Seminoles during their home opener on Monday night. Florida State has trailed Boston College for much of the evening while not providing much inspiration on offense or defense.
The first seven drives of the night resulted in four punts, two field goals, and an interception, leading for fans to loudly chant "We want Brock" in Doak Campbell Stadium. Despite the pressure from the Seminole faithful, head coach Mike Norvell remained steadfast with starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei at the helm.
The move finally paid off late in the third quarter as the offense finally cashed in. It didn't come without some trickery as Florida State pulled off a double pass from Kam Davis to DJ Uiagalelei to Kentron Poitier for 29 yards.
On the very next play, Uiagalelei found Poitier again, this time on the opposite side of the field. Poitier broke off one tackle before juking another defender. Suddenly, there was plenty of open space in front of him as the veteran wide receiver scampered into the end zone for Florida State's first touchdown of the night.
READ MORE: Starting Right Tackle Among Four Ruled OUT For FSU Football On Labor Day
Boston College has since responded with a touchdown. Florida State trails 27-13 with 1:03 remaining in the third quarter.
READ MORE: FSU Football Releases Uniform Combination For Home Opener Against Boston College
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Drops In ESPN's FPI Rankings Following Upset Loss
• ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Weighs In On Florida State's Upset Loss
• 14 Notes Regarding Florida State's Defeat To Georgia Tech
• Mike Norvell Reviews DJ Uiagalelei's First Career Start At Florida State