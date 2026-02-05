FSU AD Michael Alford Makes Case to Boosters in Direct Email

Florida State's administration has come under fire in recent months and rightfully so, with its lack of action towards the football program. Despite going 7-17 over the last two seasons, the Seminoles elected to retain head coach Mike Norvell for a seventh year and made that announcement hours after an embarrassing loss to North Carolina State.

The decision came just a few weeks after athletic director Michael Alford stated that the Seminoles would undergo a 'comprehensive evaluation' at the end of the season. Alford and Florida State didn't even wait until the final game to decide to keep Norvell in Tallahassee, with an overinflated buyout making it tough to move on from the underperforming coach.

To make matters worse, it was apparent that FSU needed multiple changes in the front office. Florida State finally hired general manager John Garrett from Duke in early January, just a few days before the NCAA transfer portal officially opened. The Seminoles also recently lost offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn to an unexpected retirement.

Fans are beyond restless and frustrated at this point with the direction the program is going. There's no guarantee, or even hope, that Florida State will be any better in 2026.

With the situation looking dreary, Alford recently sent an email to boosters to try to rally the troops. Check it out below.

FSU AD Michael Alford Sends Passionate Email To Boosters

Florida State University Athletic Director Michael Alford greets Lee Corso, former Florida State quarterback who recently retired from College GameDay, ahead of the FSU game against Miami on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State Football stands at a defining moment, and we want to communicate with candor and clarity. First, thank you for your continued commitment to our football program. Your loyalty, passion, and investment matter deeply to our competitive success and to the future of Florida State University.

For a program with our history, expectations, and resources, anything short of competing at the highest level is unacceptable, and we take seriously the responsibility that comes with representing Florida State.

College football is moving toward a professional model centered on revenue sharing. Student-athletes are now compensated beyond traditional scholarships while remaining students first. Florida State is fully aligned with this evolution and operates with a disciplined, cohesive plan across our football operation as the industry continues to implement changes to stabilize the sport.

Several national issues still require resolution, including aligning the football and academic calendars, establishing compensation guardrails to stabilize the market, standardizing contracts administered through conference offices, and enacting federal legislation to protect the NCAA and its enforcement bodies. A codified process for agent certification - which we have in college basketball - is absolutely vital for college football. I am actively collaborating with my peers to advocate for these improvements while protecting student-athletes.

Over the past several months, we have taken important steps to position Florida State Football for sustained success. This includes restructuring the program and hiring a General Manager and Director of Player Personnel, reflecting a professional approach to roster management, contract oversight, and player development. Additional staff support will follow.

With the backing of Seminole Boosters and The Battle’s End, we are executing a clear long-term vision. As revenue sharing expands, you will hear more from our leadership, coaches, and staff about these opportunities.

While the financial landscape has evolved, our mission has not. Florida State Athletics exists to change lives by developing student-athletes academically, personally, and competitively, while upholding the values that define being a Seminole. We remain committed to ensuring all 21 of our teams can compete and recruit at the highest level.

None of this is possible without you. You are an essential part of the Seminole family, and we are deeply grateful for your trust, belief, and partnership. We are confident in our direction, encouraged by our leadership, and focused on excellence as we move into 2026 and beyond.

Go Noles!

