Former FSU QB Tommy Castellanos Exploring College Football Return

The Florida State Seminoles are starting a new quarterback for the fourth straight year.

Following the 2025 season, the Seminoles explored the possibility of bringing back Tommy Castellanos. However, Castellanos had his waiver for a fifth season of eligibility denied by the NCAA, sending him into the NFL Draft pool.

At that point, both parties moved on.

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Castellanos went undrafted in April and wasn't signed after taking part in NFL Rookie Minicamps with the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins, where he worked out as a wide receiver rather than a quarterback.

Following an obscure ruling, there is a possibility that Castellanos could play another year of college football.

Tommy Castellanos Exploring College Football Return After Judge Ruling

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Friday, U.S. District Court of Colorado Judge Charlotte Sweeney issued an injunction ordering the NCAA to grant another season of eligibility to collegiate athletes who exhausted their eligibility this spring.

Castellanos falls into that loophole, as he only played four years combined at UCF, Boston College, and Florida State.

He wasn't previously eligible for a redshirt since he appeared in five games during his true freshman season at UCF, even though one of those contests was a conference championship game, which no longer counts against redshirt eligibility, and might not matter regardless with the 5-for-5 rule coming into play.

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Castellanos is exploring a return for a fifth season of college football. He's willing to play quarterback or a skill position on offense, and has already garnered "preliminary interest" from multiple programs.

Castellanos transferred to Florida State following two years at Boston College. In his lone season with the Seminoles, he completed 180/309 passes for 2,760 yards with 15 touchdowns to 9 interceptions. He rushed 137 times for 557 yards and 9 more scores. He set program records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season.

At Boston College, Castellanos broke onto the scene in 2023. He became the first player in Eagles' history to pass for 2,000+ yards and rush for 1,000+ yards in a single year. Castellanos finished third in the ACC in rushing yards and touchdowns.

During his college career, Castellanos appeared in 38 games and made 32 starts. He racked up 6,449 passing yards with 48 touchdowns to 28 interceptions, while accumulating 1,984 rushing yards and 24 rushing scores.

Florida State brought in former Auburn and Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels to run the show in 2026. The Seminoles named Daniels their starter shortly after spring practice concluded.

Behind Daniels, FSU returns redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry and signed JUCO Player of the Year Malachi Marshall.

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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