Former FSU Star Defensive Lineman Reacts to Latest SEC Commit to Florida State

The former Seminole likes what he sees in Florida State's newest commit.

Tommy Mire

Sept 15, 2012; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Everett Dawkins (93) reacts during the second half of the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images
Sept 15, 2012; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Everett Dawkins (93) reacts during the second half of the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles have been busy during the early 2024 NCAA Winter Transfer Portal Window. They have added former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas, former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson, former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen, former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray, former UCF offensive lineman Adrian Medley, former UCF tight end Randy Pittman, and former USC wide receiver Duce Robinson.

Now, the addition of 6'7'', 360-pound Ole Miss transfer offensive tackle Micah Pettus has given 'Nole fans another reason to look forward to the 2025 season. Former FSU star and ACC Champion Everett Dawkins liked what he saw in the Harvest, AL native and took to Twitter after Pettus' status of his next landing spot started trending in favor of Florida State. Dawkins spent five years with the Seminoles, earning All-ACC Honors before being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013.

"This how I like my OL extra nasty," Dawkins wrote.

Pettus started in 11 games at right tackle in 2024 and finished the season with an overall grade of 72.8 grade per PFF.  The Seminole offensive line had a need for a right tackle heading into next season, as they couldn't find very many answers at that position last season. The departure of starting right tackle Jeremiah Byers could give Pettus an opening in an ever-shifting situation upfront.

He was part of a Rebels offense that ranked No. 2 in the country in total yards per game (521.4). averaging 343.6 passing yards per game (No. 3) and 37.5 points per game (No. 7).

Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

