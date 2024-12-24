Former FSU Star Defensive Lineman Reacts to Latest SEC Commit to Florida State
The Florida State Seminoles have been busy during the early 2024 NCAA Winter Transfer Portal Window. They have added former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas, former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson, former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen, former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray, former UCF offensive lineman Adrian Medley, former UCF tight end Randy Pittman, and former USC wide receiver Duce Robinson.
Now, the addition of 6'7'', 360-pound Ole Miss transfer offensive tackle Micah Pettus has given 'Nole fans another reason to look forward to the 2025 season. Former FSU star and ACC Champion Everett Dawkins liked what he saw in the Harvest, AL native and took to Twitter after Pettus' status of his next landing spot started trending in favor of Florida State. Dawkins spent five years with the Seminoles, earning All-ACC Honors before being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013.
"This how I like my OL extra nasty," Dawkins wrote.
Pettus started in 11 games at right tackle in 2024 and finished the season with an overall grade of 72.8 grade per PFF. The Seminole offensive line had a need for a right tackle heading into next season, as they couldn't find very many answers at that position last season. The departure of starting right tackle Jeremiah Byers could give Pettus an opening in an ever-shifting situation upfront.
He was part of a Rebels offense that ranked No. 2 in the country in total yards per game (521.4). averaging 343.6 passing yards per game (No. 3) and 37.5 points per game (No. 7).
