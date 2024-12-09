'Beyond Grateful' ... Florida State Offensive Lineman Sends Message Prior To NFL Journey
Florida State offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers concluded his college career this fall. After six years at UTEP and FSU, Byers is moving on to the next step in his journey as he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft.
On Monday, Byers released a statement thanking his family along with his former teammates and coaches.
READ MORE: Electric QB Transfer With Ties To Gus Malzahn Sets Visit To Florida State
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for the many blessings he has given me over the years, without him I am nothing. Thank you to the University of Texas at El Paso and Florida State University for giving me the chance to further my education and live out my dream as a college athlete."
"To my brothers and coaches at both UTEP and FSU, thank you all for the bond and sacrifices you all have made throughout my college experience. I am grateful to call you all my brothers and wish ya'll nothing but success and blessings through your own journeys."
"To my family, first I want to say thank you for supporting me and always being a voice of reason. I'm beyond grateful for your unwavering love, and the sacrifices you've made throughout my college experience. I wouldn't be the man I am today without your constant guidance, encouragement, and grace."
"Lastly, I want to thank everyone who has played a part in my journey, whether near or far. It truly takes a village to help guide someone toward their dreams. With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."
Byers started in eight of his nine appearances in 2024, missing three games due to injury. He started at right tackle during all 14 of his appearances in 2023 and was a member of the ACC Championship team.
In total, Byers played in 56 games, with 52 starts, during his time with the Seminoles and Miners. He was on the field for over 3,000 snaps and has a wealth of experience.
Byers is one of at least six offensive linemen who will be moving on this offseason. Maurice Smith, Robert Scott, Keiondre Jones, and Darius Washington exhausted their eligibility while Julian Armella entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
READ MORE: Top Quarterback Transfer Eyeing Visit To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Hires New Offensive Line Coach Away From UCF
• Coveted Transfer Portal EDGE Defender Lists Florida State In Top-3 Schools
• Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Florida State Wide Receiver Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal