FSU, ACC Alert Leon County Court Of Failed Mediation, Plan To Continue Settle Attempt
The Florida State Board of Trustees and the Atlantic Coast Conference have provided an update on their legal saga to the Leon County Court. After Judge John C. Cooper ordered the two parties to mediate earlier this year, FSU and the ACC met on Aug. 13 with hopes of possibly settling, but they failed to do so. They will continue to attempt to settle.
The legal process moves at a snail-speed pace. And when there are hundreds of millions of dollars on the line and with businesses like ESPN (owned by Disney) involved, constant delays and new filings are expected to slow things down. While (especially Florida State) fans want a decision in haste, the simple reality is that this process will run its course regardless of people’s desire for a speedy conclusion.
In July, it was reported that neither Florida State nor Clemson are expected to tell the ACC that they will be leaving the conference before the 2025 football season. The deadline to do so was August 15 of this year.
People have speculated whether FSU has an invite from either or both of the Power Two conferences - the SEC and Big Ten. If they don’t have said invite(s), moving conferences – and therefore, keeping up with the Joneses in the Power Two – would be incredibly difficult for the Seminoles in the future.
However, things change on a dime. It was reported last year that Oregon and Washington were not expected to join the Big Ten but ultimately, they made the switch.
Eyeballs – which equates to money – talk. Florida State consistently produces a product that demands high viewership. If should be able to find themselves in a Power Two conference when this is all said and done.
