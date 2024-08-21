Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Three Key Matchups For the Seminoles' Season Opener
The Florida State Seminoles will face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday at noon in a Week 0 season opener. This is the first time FSU has started its season a week early since they squared off against Duquesne in 2022 and then went on to beat LSU in New Orleans the following week.
Many fans will be glued to their screens or making the trip across the pond this weekend to see their Seminoles in action, but if you’re looking for the pivotal matchups – the game within the game on Saturday – NoleGameday has you covered.
1. Florida State Pass Rush vs. Georgia Tech Offensive Line
In 2023, GT was 15th best in the country in sacks allowed, only giving up 15 total (for reference, FSU was 48th, giving up 25 sacks). The Yellow Jackets return four starters in the trenches on the offensive side of the ball and that should be one of their best units this season.
However, something has to give. The ’Noles forced 46 sacks in 2023 as their pass rush consistently showed up in big moments. But the D-line did lose two top-40 NFL Draft picks in the offseason. Patrick Payton, Joshua Farmer, Darrell Jackson Jr, and Marvin Jones Jr. aren’t necessarily expected to exceed the production of last year’s unit, but if it happens it doesn’t appear anyone would necessarily be shocked.
2. DJ Uiagalelei vs. Georgia Tech Safeties
It doesn’t appear to be a secret that Florida State will challenge opposing secondaries all season with DJU’s arm strength and the speed of the wide receiver corps. But, according to our friends at Sports Illustrated’s affiliate Georgia Tech website, Jackson Caudell reports that the Yellow Jacket safeties – LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee – could combine forces to be the best tandem in the conference.
However, the secondary did allow 216 yards through the air per game last season, solid enough for 53rd in the country. On the same token, GT only forced 21 sacks in 2023. If the FSU can keep DJU’s jersey clean and give him enough time for receivers to get downfield, then viewers could see Florida State challenge the highly-touted Georgia Tech secondary.
3. FSU Running Backs vs. Georgia Tech Run Defense
This is perhaps the most favorable matchup for the Seminoles, as there are two major components.
If GT’s secondary does in fact play farther off the ball out of respect for FSU’s deep threat, then containing the run game will need to be a simultaneous priority. If Florida State’s running backs reach the second level, there should be more room to run than normal. Also, I forgot to mention that the Yellow Jackets were third-to-worst in the country in rushing defense as they allowed 221 yards per game. However, GT head coach Brent Key made an attempt to shore up the weakness with the addition of USC/Auburn transfer DE Romello Height. They will also return DE Sylvain Yondjouen after a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1 against Louisville.
The second component is that Florida State has five, maybe six running backs in its unit that head coach Mike Norvell and RB coach David Johnson feel comfortable rotating in, which could wear down the GT run defense deep in the second half.
If you are familiar with Florida State basketball in the late 2010s and early 2020s, a deep bench – especially at the running back position, can make you incredibly hard to stop.
